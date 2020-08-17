Adele's Latest Album Update Proves 2020 Just Keeps Getting Worse

When Adele releases an album, you know it's time to stock up on tissues and prepare to be emotionally destroyed. (Her devastating relationship anthems are no joke.) But, fans might need those tissues for an even sadder reason because Adele's latest album update proves that the year 2020 really is as bad as it gets.

On Friday, August 14, Adele posted on Instagram about a new book that she was excited about, Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living by Glennon Doyle, but fans weren't so interested in her reading material. In the comments section, a fan asked the singer when her new album was coming, to which she actually responded, “I honestly have no idea." It's a huge change from February, when Adele told guests at a friend's wedding to "expect my new album in September." However, fans who keep up with her every move shouldn't be too shocked about the delay.

Back in April, fans were convinced that she had delayed her new album when she commented, “Come on, it’s 2020 – we ain’t meant to get what we want!” during an Instagram Live battle between producers Babyface and Teddy Riley. In June, she hinted to a pushback yet again in another Instagram comment, where she told a fan that she was still "in quarantine" and to "wear a mask and be patient" for her new album.

Adele's manager Jonathan Dickins all but confirmed the speculation in June, when he told Music Week that the album wouldn't be coming in September, attributing the delay to the coronavirus pandemic. "We’re all in the same boat, you’re doing stuff and then all of a sudden, the world stops," he said. That update came after he told the outlet in January that her album would be released in 2020. However, he kept fans' hopes alive that it would still arrive this year by clarifying that she's still hard at work. "It’ll come when it’s ready," "he said. "I can’t put a date on that yet. We have music, but we’re still working."

When her new album finally does arrive, prepare to have a good cry. Rumor has it the new record might focus on her split from longtime partner Simon Konecki, with PEOPLE claiming that the singer is ready to dig deep and get introspective on her next record. And if her Instagram is any indication, you might want to also prepare for her to take on a new sound. While celebrating her 31st birthday in June of 2019, Adele joked in an Instagram post that "30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you."

It hasn't even been confirmed whether she will actually call her next album 30, following in the footsteps of her first three records 19, 21, and 25, which were all titled after the age she was when she wrote them. But regardless of what it's called or when it finally comes out, prepare to hear a new, refreshed Adele.