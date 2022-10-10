Black Panther & The Crown Casts Unite In Gripping New Film

All too often, politicians discuss refugees and asylum seekers in dehumanising terms, using the issue of immigration as a political chip. But behind every statement from new UK home secretary Suella Braverman and each move to make reaching safety harder for those fleeing war and persecution lies a real person and a deeply personal story. And in Aisha — set in Ireland, where a similar level of red tape and bureaucracy complicates the process of resettling — we see the reality of the situation explored through a moving story.

Already emerging as a hit at various high-profile film festivals, Aisha played for the first time at Tribeca Film Festival back in June. Ahead of the film arriving in UK cinemas, here’s everything you need to know about Aisha.

Aisha Plot

According to a synopsis, Aisha “charts the experiences of a young Nigerian woman as she seeks international protection in Ireland. Caught in limbo for years in Ireland's immigration system, Aisha Osagie develops a friendship with former prisoner Conor Healy, who she meets at one of the accommodation centres. Aisha and Conor's growing friendship soon looks to be short lived as Aisha's future in Ireland comes under threat.”

Aisha Cast

Directed by Frank Berry, Aisha is led by an impressive all-star cast. Black Panther and Avengers actor Letitia Wright portrays the title character, Aisha Osagie. God’s Own Country and The Crown’s Josh O’Connor plays former prisoner Conor Healy. The film also features Philomena’s Ruth McCabe, Burning Wishes’ Emmet Byrne, Merlin’s Eoin Close, Line of Duty alum Joanne Crawford, and newcomer Abdul Alshareef.

Sky

Aisha Trailer & Release Date

The trailer for the film dropped at the beginning of October, and you can watch it, below. The film will be available to watch on Sky Cinema and UK cinemas on November 17, 2022.