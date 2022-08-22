Aitch & Ed Sheeran’s “My G” Is About The Rapper's Little Sister

After collaborating with Stormzy and the success of his 2020 single “Rain,” British rapper Aitch has finally released his debut album. Titled Close To Home (released on Aug. 19), the record centres around his roots in Manchester. But there’s one track, in particular, that’s pulled on listeners’ heartstrings, and it features a very special appearance from Ed Sheeran. “My G” is a personal track for Aitch, and here’s everything you need to know about the heartfelt meaning behind the lyrics.

Out of all 16 tracks on Close To Home, “My G” is the most important one to Aitch. Dedicated to his 12-year-old sister Gracie, who has Down’s Syndrome, the rapper told VMan that “there’s not really anything more important on the album or [in] the world than my sister, so that has to be the most important track.”

Sharing snippets of the song’s music video on TikTok, Aitch said he wrote the song “specifically for her” and that it “shows how important she is to me and my family.” Prior to the album’s release, his family didn’t know about the song when he recorded it, including his dad who told him to write a song about her “years ago.”

“He has to buy the album like everyone else,” Aitch joked to GQ, adding that there will be a lot of emotions once his parents do hear it. “My dad is a crier. My mum’s a bit harder.”

And as for Sheeran’s inclusion on the track, it’s all down to Gracie. “She loves a bit of Ed Sheeran, he’s her favourite artist by far,” the rapper told Apple Music (via PM Studio). “I’ve even sent Ed some videos in the past of my sister singing to his songs. I know he’s the biggest artist in the world, but this is genuinely a personal song. I wouldn’t care if it got 10 streams.”

Sheeran appears briefly appears in the music video as a drawing, but the majority of the action focuses on Aitch watching memories of his sister on a TV set. Funds from the video have been donated to the Down’s Syndrome Association.

“My G” is full of love and awe for Aitch’s sister Gracie, including both the good and the hard times from when she was born to everyday moments they share.

Read the lyrics in full, below.

[Chorus: Ed Sheeran, Aitch]

No other name for you

Even though they call you by another, you were always my G

And you light up the room

Ever since the first day you were here, you were always my G

And if the world is cruel

I will be the last one standin' here to protect you

Don't grow up too soon (Yeah)

From now and till forever, you were always my G

[Verse 1: Aitch]

Yo, G, huh

You probably won't even understand this

So I'ma try and paint the picture on a canvas

Just wanna tell you you won't ever get abandoned

Can't lie, I started writin' and got anxious

But you'rе my biggest blessin', what a life that I'vе been granted

One in a million, couldn't try it if we planned it

Don't mind me, just fly free, you're my G

S*** ain't easy, this a different type of love (Yeah)

Every time we greet, you get a different kind of hug

All the memories that we keep, you and me could write a book

And we're still not done, you're my G till time is up

Out in public, you walk past them, they might look

Keep smilin', baby girl, and watch the day gon' brighten up

Know I'm still with ya, I'd kill for ya if someone tried their luck

Can't even sip my drink, I'm spillin' tears inside my cup

Knew you were special from the minute you was born

Unidentical twin, but so different from 'em all

So happy when I met you and your sister on the ward

You know big bro's here to come and lift you if you fall

I know Hat'll take care of you when I am gone

That's my angel, she'll be stable until I am one

I wish Tony seen you's grow, but s***

Lookin' back at old pictures, where's the time gone?

[Chorus: Ed Sheeran & Aitch]

No other name for you

Even though they call you by another, you were always my G

And you light up the room

Ever since the first day you were here, you were always my G

And if the world is cruel

I will be the last one standin' here to protect you (Trust)

Don't grow up too soon (Yo)

From now and till forever, you were always my G

[Verse 2: Aitch]

Heart broke when I found out there's a hole in yours

Had me stressed out for weeks, but I cope of course

No way you would've left us, you was three months old

You got a long life ahead of you, I know there's more

To make you happy is what I'm hopin' for

Can have anything you want, I took an oath, I swore

Baby, live your best life, you shouldn't grow by force

All in your own time, G, the globe is yoursYeah, you got us wearin' odd socks on the twenty-first

People laugh, but we're too strong for it to ever hurt

They might try and bring you down, but it'll never work

When you smile, you just light up the room

I ain't never met a person that's brighter than you

Say "I love you," and I mean it every time that I do

You little s***, you got me cryin' in the booth

Tryna do Mum proud, tryna do Dad proud

Tryna do you proud, tryna do Hat proud

Swear I'm tryin' five years, I ain't sat down

And all I've heard is your voice in the background

Don't say a word before you chat, I just know it

If I answer FaceTime, you gon' ask me where Joe is

Swear to God, you're just amazing, little girl

From the bottom of my heart, I wouldn't change it for the world, yeah

[Chorus: Ed Sheeran, Aitch]

No other name for you

Even though they call you by another, you were always my G

And you light up the room

Ever since the first day you were here, you were always my G

And if the world is cruel

I will be the last one standin' here to protect you

Don't grow up too soon

From now and till forever, you were always my G

[Outro: Ed Sheeran]

No other name for you

Ever since the first day you were here, you were always my G

And you light up the room (You light up the room)

Don't grow up too soon (Don't grow up too soon)

From now and till forever, you were always my G