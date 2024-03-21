In the second season of And Just Like That..., Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) finally let go of her iconic apartment — a studio inside an Upper East Side brownstone where much of Sex and the City and its sequel series were set.

However, the apartment lives on in the SATC universe, thanks to Lysette (Katerina Tannenbaum). Carrie sold the place to her downstairs neighbor (at a very low price, according to friend and realtor, Seema) as Lysette was about to be evicted from her own place.

It was a changing-of-the-guard of sorts, as Carrie handed down the home that got her through singledom to a young woman navigating her career and love life in New York. Now that Carrie has passed the baton to her neighbor, it has some fans thinking that something bigger could be in store for Lysette.

Lysette Is Carrie 2.0

Katerina Tannenbaum as Lysette on And Just Like That... Craig Blankenhorn/Max

After watching the Season 2 finale, one Reddit user speculated that AJLT may be setting up a separate spin-off series for Lysette. In typical Carrie fashion, they wrote, “I couldn’t help but wonder if they’re keeping her character in their back pocket for a possible spin-off.” As they noted, the comparison is uncanny in some ways.

Lysette has a job as a jewelry designer that most New York transplants dream of, and she loves luxury shoes and bags like Carrie. She even has the same curly locks as early ’90s-era SJP. Find her a fun group of single girlfriends — her Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha, if you will — and you have a show.

Carrie Could Also Appear In A Spin-Off

While some users said they didn’t get this vibe from Lysette (and one asked for a Samantha spin-off instead), others agreed with the theory.

One fan also speculated that Carrie could remain on the spin-off as a “mentor” to Lysette as she dates around New York like she used to — or still may be doing, depending on how Aidan’s five-year ultimatum pans out.

Max has neither announced nor indicated that an And Just Like That... spin-off is in the works. But it wouldn’t be too surprising if they left this option open for when the series eventually concludes.