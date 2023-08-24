Spoilers for And Just Like That... Season 2 ahead. Team Aidan may not be able to defend their favorite Sex and the City heartthrob this time. After Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) bought a whole new house to live out her renewed love story with Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), solely because he refused to walk into her iconic Upper East Side apartment, the And Just Like That... Season 2 finale saw her dreams of the future come crashing down, and even Aidan shippers on Twitter can’t back him up this time.

The two-part season finale sees Aidan throwing rocks at Carrie’s window, following her Last Supper party to say goodbye to her beloved apartment, and finally stepping foot into said apartment — only to drop a bombshell. He’s decided to stay in Virginia with his 14-year-old son Wyatt after he landed in the hospital for driving a tractor on alcohol and magic mushrooms, and cannot come to New York on a bi-weekly basis. Without explaining why, he also rejects Carrie’s offer to visit him in Virginia, and instead asks her to wait until Wyatt’s out of his teenage years to reunite again.

Yes, he gives Carrie an ultimatum to wait five years until they can fully be together. Puzzlingly, Carrie accepts this unnecessary wait, continues moving into the Gramercy Park townhouse she bought for the both of them and then jets off to Greece with Seema (Sarita Choudhury) for a fabulous getaway (okay, that last part makes sense).

Naturally, Twitter has some opinions about Aidan’s decision, and they’re questioning everything.

However, there was some criticism thrown Carrie’s way as well, for being apparently willing to wait those five years for him.

Before he left, Carrie reassured Aidan that “no matter what happens,” their reunion (and subsequent townhouse) was not a mistake, meaning her dating life may change yet again next season. She also quips to Seema that she “may get some time off for good behavior,” indicating that he could return sooner than planned.

This line is exactly what showrunner Michael Patrick King cited when addressing the couple’s future on the And Just Like That... Writers Room podcast. “You would only say that if you’re already going, ‘It’s not gonna be five years,’” he explained. “She’s very cute, but she does go on to say, ‘There will be others.’” But no matter what happens with them, only time will tell if Aidan can be forgiven by the fans for this ultimatum.