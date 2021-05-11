Alex Rodriguez Has Reportedly Shared His Thoughts On The Bennifer Reunion Rumors

Like you, we audibly gasped earlier this week when it was reported that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were on a weeklong vacation together in Montana. However, it seems that no one was more surprised by the reports than J. Lo’s former fiancé Alex Rodriguez. According to E! News, the retired baseball player “is shocked” that the Hustlers star has already moved on just one month after announcing their split. “He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect,” a source told the outlet. “He has been reaching out to J. Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him.”

Rodriguez is “saddened” about Lopez’s reunion with the Justice League actor, per E! News’ source, and he even called her to let her know how “upset” he is. However, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer doesn’t appear to be even considering getting back together with the former Yankees shortstop. “She’s not interested in rekindling anything with A. Rod and is done,” the insider continued. “They never really had closure and she has always wondered what could have been. The timing was never right and they were in different places until now.” Bustle has reached out to Rodriguez’s reps for comment and will update this story if we hear back.

As diehard Bennifer shippers know, J. Lo and Affleck have an extensive history. The two started dating in July 2002 after meeting on the set of Gigli. In November of that same year, the pair got engaged. Unfortunately, things went downhill and the couple called off their engagement in September 2003, the day before they were set to walk down the aisle. “Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date,” they said in a joint statement, citing unwanted media attention as the reason. The following January, they broke up for good.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now that 17 years have gone by, it seems the former couple might be giving it another shot. According to E! News, the duo is spending time “just the two of them” at the Yellowstone Club in Montana right now. It’s worth noting, though, that their reunion didn’t come out of nowhere. “They have always stayed in touch and had a strong connection,” the outlet’s source added. “She finally has had the opportunity to spend time with him and see where this could lead. They are very comfortable together and it’s easy. She wants to keep seeing him and is very happy.”

Prior to jetting off to Montana, J. Lo and Affleck were spotted together on a few different occasions. On April 30, Page Six reported that the Oscar winner was spotted at the singer’s home multiple times, and he was even photographed getting out of her white Escalade SUV. “They have been in touch here and there throughout the years,” a source told E! News when the reports first surfaced. “Ben reached out to her to see how she was doing and they had dinner together a few times within this last month. It’s natural between them and the chemistry is unreal. They picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other’s company right now.”