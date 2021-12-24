Following Channel 5’s All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special, there may be only one question that all desperately want to be answered: Will there be a season three? And if so, when can you expect it? So, here’s everything we know so far.

In short, it’s pretty clear that yes, there will be a new series of the beloved show. This was all but confirmed by showrunner Ben Vanstone, who said at a Q&A ahead of the series two launching: “Yes, I think we are looking forward to a third series. I don’t think that’s a surprise.”

He continued, mentioning that there will likely be a continuation for the show even after three series: “I think that when we started the show, we had in mind arcs for these characters that took them across a number of series and initially, it was kind of four series. But everything in this show plays out slower than you think it would.”

According to Radio Times, production for the new episodes is already in the works, too. While an exact plot line is yet to be confirmed and a trailer yet to drop, it is likely that season three will take place in 1939, and thus the outbreak of the Second World War.

The episodes will, of course, likely centre around the much-anticipated romance between Helen and James Herriot. Fingers crossed they finally get their happy ending.