All The Christmas Movies & TV Coming To Netflix For The Holidays

If there was ever a year that needed Christmas movies to bring some holiday cheer, it's 2020. Luckily, one particular streaming service is trying to put a little joy back into our lives. On Wednesday, Oct. 7,
Netflix released its 2020 holiday movies & TV schedule, and there's a lot to look forward to, including not one, not two, but three Vanessa Hudgens' in . The Princess Switch sequel
There's actually quite a bit of original content dropping on Netflix this holiday season. From the third season of
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, to romantic movies starring Emma Roberts and Kat Graham, to the return of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, to Dolly Parton's new Christmas special, Netflix has a lot to offer this year, with premieres beginning in October and lasting through December.
With all that said, let's take a closer look at some of the highlights of Netflix's holiday content.
The Princess Switch: Switched Again — Coming Nov. 19
Vanessa Hudgens is once again pulling double duty in
The Princess Switch's sequel. And, in a classic twist of fate, not only will she play Duchess Margaret and Princess Stacy, but apparently there's "a third look-alike who has ambitions of her own" coming to town this year. Things are about to get even more complicated, and it sounds like perfection. Holidate — Coming Oct. 28
In typical holiday fashion, singles Sloane (Emma Roberts) and Jackson (Luke Bracey) make a pact to be each others "holidates" for an entire year. Oh, and they also both hate Christmas. In no surprise whatsoever, they fall in love. It's just what we need to kick off the holiday season with a cheesy movie.
Operation Christmas Drop — Coming Nov. 5
Kind of like 1995's
Operation Dumbo Drop, but with presents instead of an elephant, Operation Christmas Drop stars The Vampire Diaries' Kat Graham and The Hunger Games' Alexander Ludwig as two opposites who team up to bring some Christmas cheer to those in need. Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square — Coming Nov. 22
Grab a box of tissues, because you know a Christmas movie starring Christine Baranski, Dolly Parton, and Jenifer Lewis is going to be a tearjerker. Not to mention, have a killer soundtrack — the movie will include 14 original songs with music and lyrics by Parton herself.
Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square is along the lines of A Christmas Carol, with Baranski playing a "rich and nasty woman" named Regina Fuller, who eventually has a change of heart for people and the holiday season. The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two — Coming Nov. 25 The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two is the sequel to The Christmas Chronicles and once again stars real-life couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. The sequel takes place two years after Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, but now that Kate is a teenager, her attitude has changed some. Things become even more difficult thanks to a new "magical troublemaker," aka Belsnickel, which sounds like a dream come true for Dwight Schrute. Dash & Lily — Coming Nov. 10
Based on
by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan, Dash & Lily's Book of Dares Dash & Lily takes place in New York City during Christmastime. The series follows Dash (Austin Abrams, This Is Us) as he discovers a red notebook in a bookstore left by Lily (Midori Francis, Good Boys), who has filled it with challenges. Lily is waiting for the right guy to come along and accept all of the dares she's written down. Holiday Home Makeover With Mr. Christmas — Coming Nov. 18
Ever wonder how the Kardashians decorate their houses for Christmas? Enter
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas, a new reality show which will follow the decorating adventures of Benjamin Bradley. The Holiday Movies That Made Us — Coming Dec. 1
This series will take a look at Will Ferrel's
Elf and Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. With behind-the-scenes clips and interviews with both the cast and crew, fans might just fall in love with these two holiday classics all over again. The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 3) — Coming Dec. 4 The Great British Baking Show is the one show to watch if you need some wholesome and heartwarming goodness in your life. And the cooking competition series gets even better when there's a festive spin. Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker — Coming Nov. 27
Debbie Allen fans, gather round, because you don't want to miss
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker. The Netflix documentary (which comes from Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland) follows Allen and her group of young dancers preparing for the annual production. The holiday season isn't complete without Hot Chocolate Nutcracker The Nutcracker and this version from Allen isn't to be missed.
Everything Coming This Holiday Season
A New York Christmas Wedding Christmas Break-In Elf Pets: A Fox Cub's Christmas Tale Elf Pets: Santa's Reindeer Rescue Elliot the Littlest Reindeer A Christmas Catch Christmas With a Prince Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey A Very Country Christmas Hometown Holiday Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas The Princess Switch: Switched Again Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker Sugar Rush: Christmas (Season 2) Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! Spookley and the Christmas Kittens Angela's Christmas Wish The Holiday Movies That Made Us Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem (Just Another Christmas) Captain Underpants Mega Blissness The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 3) Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas The Big Show Show: Christmas Home For Christmas (Season 2) How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
If you're desperate for Christmas content now, there's always the
, currently streaming on Netflix, to keep you warm until the 2020 holiday season truly begins. Christmas Prince trilogy