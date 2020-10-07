All The Christmas Movies & TV Coming To Netflix For The Holidays

If there was ever a year that needed Christmas movies to bring some holiday cheer, it's 2020. Luckily, one particular streaming service is trying to put a little joy back into our lives. On Wednesday, Oct. 7, Netflix released its 2020 holiday movies & TV schedule, and there's a lot to look forward to, including not one, not two, but three Vanessa Hudgens' in The Princess Switch sequel.

There's actually quite a bit of original content dropping on Netflix this holiday season. From the third season of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, to romantic movies starring Emma Roberts and Kat Graham, to the return of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, to Dolly Parton's new Christmas special, Netflix has a lot to offer this year, with premieres beginning in October and lasting through December.

With all that said, let's take a closer look at some of the highlights of Netflix's holiday content.

What We're Excited For

The Princess Switch: Switched Again — Coming Nov. 19 Courtesy of Netflix Vanessa Hudgens is once again pulling double duty in The Princess Switch's sequel. And, in a classic twist of fate, not only will she play Duchess Margaret and Princess Stacy, but apparently there's "a third look-alike who has ambitions of her own" coming to town this year. Things are about to get even more complicated, and it sounds like perfection.

Holidate — Coming Oct. 28 Courtesy of Netflix In typical holiday fashion, singles Sloane (Emma Roberts) and Jackson (Luke Bracey) make a pact to be each others "holidates" for an entire year. Oh, and they also both hate Christmas. In no surprise whatsoever, they fall in love. It's just what we need to kick off the holiday season with a cheesy movie.

Operation Christmas Drop — Coming Nov. 5 Courtesy of Netflix Kind of like 1995's Operation Dumbo Drop, but with presents instead of an elephant, Operation Christmas Drop stars The Vampire Diaries' Kat Graham and The Hunger Games' Alexander Ludwig as two opposites who team up to bring some Christmas cheer to those in need.

Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square — Coming Nov. 22 Courtesy of Netflix Grab a box of tissues, because you know a Christmas movie starring Christine Baranski, Dolly Parton, and Jenifer Lewis is going to be a tearjerker. Not to mention, have a killer soundtrack — the movie will include 14 original songs with music and lyrics by Parton herself. Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square is along the lines of A Christmas Carol, with Baranski playing a "rich and nasty woman" named Regina Fuller, who eventually has a change of heart for people and the holiday season.

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two — Coming Nov. 25 Courtesy of Netflix The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two is the sequel to The Christmas Chronicles and once again stars real-life couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. The sequel takes place two years after Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, but now that Kate is a teenager, her attitude has changed some. Things become even more difficult thanks to a new "magical troublemaker," aka Belsnickel, which sounds like a dream come true for Dwight Schrute.

Dash & Lily — Coming Nov. 10 Courtesy of Netflix Based on Dash & Lily's Book of Dares by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan, Dash & Lily takes place in New York City during Christmastime. The series follows Dash (Austin Abrams, This Is Us) as he discovers a red notebook in a bookstore left by Lily (Midori Francis, Good Boys), who has filled it with challenges. Lily is waiting for the right guy to come along and accept all of the dares she's written down.

Holiday Home Makeover With Mr. Christmas — Coming Nov. 18 Courtesy of Netflix Ever wonder how the Kardashians decorate their houses for Christmas? Enter Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas, a new reality show which will follow the decorating adventures of Benjamin Bradley.

The Holiday Movies That Made Us — Coming Dec. 1 Courtesy of Netflix This series will take a look at Will Ferrel's Elf and Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. With behind-the-scenes clips and interviews with both the cast and crew, fans might just fall in love with these two holiday classics all over again.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 3) — Coming Dec. 4 Courtesy of Netflix The Great British Baking Show is the one show to watch if you need some wholesome and heartwarming goodness in your life. And the cooking competition series gets even better when there's a festive spin.

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker — Coming Nov. 27 Courtesy of Netflix Debbie Allen fans, gather round, because you don't want to miss Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker. The Netflix documentary (which comes from Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland) follows Allen and her group of young dancers preparing for the annual Hot Chocolate Nutcracker production. The holiday season isn't complete without The Nutcracker and this version from Allen isn't to be missed.

Everything Coming This Holiday Season

Oct. 28 Holidate

Nov. 1 A New York Christmas Wedding

Christmas Break-In

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub's Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa's Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Nov. 4 A Christmas Catch

Christmas With a Prince

Nov. 5 Operation Christmas Drop

Nov. 10 Dash & Lily

Nov. 13 Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Nov. 15 A Very Country Christmas

Hometown Holiday

Nov. 18 Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas

Nov. 19 The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Nov. 20 Alien Xmas

Nov. 22 Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

Nov. 24 Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday

Nov. 25 The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

Nov. 27 A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Sugar Rush: Christmas (Season 2)

Nov. 29 Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

Nov. 30 Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

TBD November Überweihnachten

Dec. 1 Angela's Christmas Wish

The Holiday Movies That Made Us

Dec. 3 Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday

Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem (Just Another Christmas)

Dec. 4 Captain Underpants Mega Blissness

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 3)

Dec. 5 Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

Dec. 8 Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers

Dec. 9 Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas

The Big Show Show: Christmas

Dec. 11 A Trash Truck Christmas

TBD December Home For Christmas (Season 2)

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

If you're desperate for Christmas content now, there's always the Christmas Prince trilogy, currently streaming on Netflix, to keep you warm until the 2020 holiday season truly begins.