During the Aug. 22 Bachelorette hometowns episode, Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer shared one of the most emotional moments of the episode — or, rather, of the season. Gabby’s third hometown date brought her to New Jersey, where she got to meet Erich’s family — including his dad, Allan Robert Schwer, who was living with a terminal cancer diagnosis.

The latest Bachelorette episode actually ended with an “in memoriam” dedication to Allan — because sadly, Erich’s dad died after filming wrapped. Erich first shared the news on July 9, two days before the season premiered. “Thankful for everything you’ve done for me,” he wrote on Instagram. “We are gonna miss the hell out of you Big AL. I love you so much dad.”

