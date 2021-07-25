Fans of the teen drama Easy A are getting some good news. The 2010 film, which was a risqué reimagination of the classic novel The Scarlet Letter, might just be making it back to the big screen in a sequel featuring some of the original cast members. In an exclusive interview with E! News while promoting the latest Aly & AJ album, Aly Michalka shared the news that there might be a follow-up to the movie she starred in with Emma Stone, Penn Badgley, and Amanda Bynes.

When asked about the rumored return of Easy A, Michalka, who plays Rhiannon in the film, shared, “That actually is semi-real.” However, she explained that it wasn’t likely that main characters Olive and Todd (played by Stone and Badgley, respectively) would be central this time around. “It would be kind of like a new retelling but you’d see some of the characters from the original come back into the story,” she said.

Michalka’s intel is similar to what Variety reported about a possible Easy A spinoff in 2019. The outlet’s sources said that the project was in early development and was expected to take place at the same school yet follow new students and teachers. The original film’s screenwriter, Bert Royal, was reportedly attached to write and direct the sequel with plans to return to some of the same themes.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Michalka’s music collaborator and little sister, AJ, who was part of the E! News interview, joked that spilling this recent Easy A rumor was likely going to “cause a whole thing,” noting how fans have been waiting for this news to be confirmed for years. AJ also shared that she’d be happy to see her sister on the big screen again in the sequel and called Rhiannon “one of [her] favorite parts Aly’s ever played.” The singer went on to explain that it was nice to see Michalka show off her acting skills as Olive’s BFF, saying that she “liked seeing Aly exercise her comedy chops” in a way she hadn’t done prior to Easy A.

Another fact Michalka revealed is that there’s actually an R-rated version of the teen rom-com. She described it as “very raunchy,” and though she went on to call that version “great,” she’s happy they went with a more family-friendly edit. “I think it probably made it more successful to not be an R-rated movie,” she said.

Whatever the future holds for the Easy A sequel, the sister duo is busy with their music now. In March, they announced their first album since 2007, and it dropped on May 7. If an Easy A return is also in the future, so much the better.