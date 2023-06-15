“What the f*ck is going on in here on this day?” asks drag sensation Alyssa Edwards, quoting one of her most meme-able quips from the recently revived show Alyssa’s Secret: The ReBOOT. In the renewed web series, Edwards is “back, back, back again” with her witty takes on health, dating, hobbies, and other topics. “Who knew that me sitting in front of a green screen giving my hot takes would connect with so many people,” the 43-year-old entertainer tells Bustle. “It’s complete foolishness but it’s all in fun. The show adds a little sparkle to the week.”

Of course, Alyssa’s Secret on WOW Presents Plus is far from Alyssa’s first successful venture. With numerous pageant titles already under her belt, the Texas native tongue popped onto the scene a decade ago in the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Her impressive Werk Room stint earned her a spot on 2016’s All Stars Season 2. What followed was a string of triumphant projects, including her Netflix docuseries Dancing Queen.

With the return of Alyssa’s Secret, fans are no doubt thrilled that Alyssa’s YouTube renaissance is continuing during Pride Month, which this year Alyssa hopes to celebrate “among the crowds.”

“The first-ever Pride parade I attended was in New York City,” Alyssa says. “Imagine me, this small-town queer boy from Mesquite, Texas, in the big city. I was overcome with the amount of colors and people. I could just feel the love in the air — I want to experience that again.”

Below, Alyssa talks self-care, the “pioneer” who is mother RuPaul, and anti-drag legislation.

Alyssa Edwards On Self-Care & Being A Positive Leader To Her Dance Students

What superlative would you give yourself for the 2023 Pride Yearbook?

Most Likely To Be My Biggest Fan.

How do you feel about anti-drag laws popping up across the nation?

I probably feel the exact same way every other drag artist is feeling right now: terribly sad and under attack. There’s so much bad going on in the world, and this is your focus? It’s the greatest distraction of all time. We have politicians talking about drag, something we used to do at midnight in small, underground cabaret theaters. I guess these laws prove that drag really has made an impact in the mainstream, because as my granny used to say: “If they’re not talking about you, they don’t see you.”

What would you say to lawmakers who are opposing the art of drag?

I’ve owned the Beyond Belief Dance Company and worked with children for 20 years. I pride myself on that. I have been a positive leader, a mentor, and a teacher — I’ve dedicated my life to that. So, to any lawmakers opposing the art of drag out there, I say get to know someone before you judge them so quickly.

What were some of your go-to songs or artists in high school? How about today?

The very first CD I ever bought was The Cranberries, and “Linger” was my favorite song. I would also listen to “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls all the time, and Madonna’s album Ray of Light. Today, I listen to a lot of Taylor Swift, Adele, and Florence and the Machine’s Dance Fever album is everything to me. I also stream Nicki Minaj a lot. She’s my hype artist and gets me lit up.

Tell us about your self-care routine and mental health tips.

We have to remind ourselves that self-care and self-love are so vital. During the pandemic, I bought myself a bicycle and I like to ride around a lake by my house. I take my journal with me and I’ll stop along the trail and write down conversations I’m having with myself. I find it very peaceful and very therapeutic. I also love treating myself to a good facial and making time for yoga classes.

What is the most memorable drag show you’ve ever attended?

I went to the Miss Gay USofA pageant in 2002 and I’ll never forget the bold, daring entertainers onstage. I loved the props, the dancers, the costumes, and the rhinestones. Just the sparkle of it all. But what I really found mesmerizing were the unapologetic performances. They had conviction.

Who are your favorite drag queens and why?

The queen of drag herself, RuPaul. The person, the pioneer — I have so much admiration and respect for her. This is a person who had a vivid vision and didn’t just dream it but became it. I’ll forever be grateful for the opportunity RuPaul gave me.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.