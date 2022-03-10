Amanda Bynes Sent Fans A Message About Her Next Conservatorship Court Date

If you’ve been keeping up with Amanda Bynes in the decade-plus since Easy A, you know that the beloved comic actor has struggled with mental health and substance abuse, which resulted in a long-running conservatorship. But as Page Six first reported, Bynes is now gearing up to end that conservatorship with a March 22 hearing — and she’s sharing her journey online.

Posting under a new Instagram account, Bynes first announced her upcoming hearing in a March 7 video — tagging E!, People, and Us Weekly — and took the opportunity to acknowledge those rallying for her. “What’s up, Instagram. Amanda Bynes here. My court date is coming up in two weeks. I want to thank you all so much for your love and support,” she said in the brief clip. “Peace out.”

More recently, she’s shared updates on removing the heart-shaped tattoo on her face and dyeing her hair ahead of the virtual court date — and it sounds like she’s ready for a fresh start. As the She’s the Man star told Paper in 2018, she’s been looking forward to a more independent path for a while. “I have no fear of the future,” she said at the time. “I've been through the worst and came out the other end and survived it, so I just feel like it's only up from here.”

Bynes’ most recent conservatorship timeline update arrives just four months after Britney Spears won her own, much-publicized conservatorship battle. Bynes’ attorney, David A. Esquibias, clarified to TMZ that her own move toward legal independence wasn’t inspired by Spears and that the timing is “purely coincidental,” as Bynes’ conservatorship was always intended to be temporary.

Of course, even though Bynes’ decision to end her conservatorship happened independently, her fellow ’90s-child-star-turned-modern-celebrity undoubtedly brought the legal concept to the mainstream for many fans.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.