Sophie Sheridan is still the “Dancing Queen,” and Sky is her biggest supporter as always. Amanda Seyfried had a Mamma Mia! reunion with her former co-star (and ex-boyfriend) Dominic Cooper nearly 18 years after the movie musical premiered, which probably made fans want to say “Here we go again.”

The exes linked up at the Hamptons International Film Festival, where they were both promoting different projects. Seyfried was there to represent her new film, The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd, while Cooper’s latest movie, The Lightkeeper, had its international premiere. It’s not known what they talked about, but the two did share a friendly hug.

If you forgot that Seyfried and Cooper even dated, same. After meeting on the Mamma Mia! set in 2008, playing the engaged Sophie and Sky, the two became an item in real life for over three years. Despite going their separate ways in 2011, both of them returned for the 2018 sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and didn’t break up onscreen.

Clearly, Seyfried and Cooper have stayed friendly over the years — although one of their co-stars said she’s better off without him. In 2018, Cooper revealed to Vanity Fair that the legendary Cher was immediately wary of him when they first met, and after learning he dated Seyfried, she said it to both of their faces.

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“She took one look at me and didn’t trust me at all — and told me so herself, which I laughed out loud at,” Cooper said. “After Amanda made it clear that we used to, once upon a time, be together, Cher said [to Seyfried], ‘You dodged a bullet there.’”

Naturally, Cooper took it in stride, because it’s Cher. Now, it’s likely that all three of them would return for another sequel — or at least Seyfried would. In July, she told USA Today that Mamma Mia! producer Judy Craymer “wants to do” a third movie, and it’s all a matter of timing.

“She would do anything to get us together,” she said. “It seems inevitable. I remember us saying, like, it can’t be another 10 years ’til we do another one. Next year will be 10 years since we shot the last one, so I'm like, what is happening? I wish there was a script. I feel like we’re all kind of too busy right now.”

The only thing still in contention is bringing Meryl Streep back into the film, given her character’s fate in the sequel. “We just have to figure out how to get Meryl in there,” Seyfried said. “So if anyone has any ideas, that would be helpful. Because she's dead. Not my idea.”