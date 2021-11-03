Adele Is Doing A One-Off Special With ITV & It Sounds Emotional

Adele has announced an ITV special coming later this month, An Audience With Adele. The show – which is set to air on Sunday, Nov. 21 – will feature performances of some of the singer's classic tracks alongside new music from her upcoming fourth album, 30. In other words, it’s going to be an emotional one.

The one-off concert will be held at The London Palladium and Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV Katie Rawcliffe has said her team is “beyond thrilled” to broadcast the event. Right now the network has not confirmed what time viewers can tune in for An Audience With Adele, but watch this space for more information in the coming days.

ITV has said that the concert will be held in front of a “specially invited audience” of friends, family, fans, the singer’s own personal heroes and heroines, fellow musicians, artists, actors, sportsmen, sportswomen, and more. The concert is not open to the public meaning, sadly, there are no tickets on sale.

A few days prior to the premiere of An Audience With Adele, U.S. audiences will be treated to their own version: a CBS special called Adele: One Night Only, which will air on Nov. 14. The singer will perform a mix of songs as well as chatting with renowned interviewer Oprah Winfrey. The show has been filmed in Oprah’s rose garden, the setting of the groundbreaking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview that aired earlier this year.

Adele’s 30 – out on Nov. 19 – is already breaking records, becoming the the most pre-added album of all time on Apple Music in the first week and also setting a record for the largest number of pre-adds in a single day.

Adele announced the special on her Instagram yesterday.

After the release of the 30 tracklist on Monday, anticipation around the new album – which will feature tracks including “Easy On Me”, “I Drink Wine”, “Oh My God”, and “Can I Get It” – has reached fever pitch.

On Oct. 16, the “Rumour Has It” singer announced two Hyde Park performances in July next year and tickets sold out within seconds.

If you didn’t manage to bag tickets for Hyde Park, An Audience With Adele may be the next best thing, so clear your diary for Nov. 21.