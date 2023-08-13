And Just Like That Gave Fans Closure With A Sweet Tribute To An Old Character

Spoilers for And Just Like That... Season 2, Episode 9 ahead. Sex and the City fans have had to adjust to a lot of changes in its sequel series, And Just Like That…, including the absence of multiple beloved characters. Although some losses have been shocking (see: Big’s death in Episode 1), one should have been expected: that of Elizabeth Taylor Goldenblatt, Charlotte’s beloved King Charles spaniel from the original series. AJLT picked up 17 years after SATC Season 6, beyond her breed’s life expectancy, so a moment in Season 2, Episode 9, “There Goes the Neighborhood” showed she’s gone but not forgotten.

AJLT Season 1 introduced Charlotte’s new pooch, an English bulldog named Richard Burton, when it debuted in December 2021. Since then, many fans have been distraught to realize Elizabeth Taylor is gone. With the Season 2, Episode 9 moment, AJLT has finally given them the closure they need.

In the episode, Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Harry (Evan Handler) hold a campaign event at their apartment, where Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) chats with Anthony (Mario Cantone) and then finds herself making small talk with his love interest, Giuseppe (Sebastiano Pigazzi), in front of the Goldenblatts’ oil paintings of the two beloved pets.

“She has oil paintings of her dogs?” Giuseppe asks, before adding, “And the dogs are named Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton? … Good, I was worried you and I would have nothing to talk about.”

Max

The moment was one fans appreciated. On Reddit, one viewer dedicated a thread to it, calling the Elizabeth Taylor portrait “everything.” “Elizabeth Taylor was a key side character in SATC and she is missed,” they wrote. Going on to explain the dog’s special role in helping Charlotte cope with her fertility struggles, they noted, “Elizabeth brought Charlotte back from a bad place, triggered her insecurities about fertility, and provided the very clever writers endless jokes.”

Other fans chimed in on Reddit to share that they, too, loved the tribute. “Didn’t even pay attention to what Carrie and Anthony were saying, I was mesmerized by the portraits!” one wrote. Another AJLT viewer added, “It made me so happy they included these portraits! It’s a really nice (and plot logical) detail.”

Their comments showed that Elizabeth Taylor managed to make her mark on the show, though she made her debut late in SATC’s original run. Elizabeth Taylor arrived in Season 6, Episode 16, “Out of the Frying Pan,” when Charlotte met her and learned the show dog couldn’t compete in dog shows. Amid her struggles with fertility, Charlotte could relate and ended up bringing her home. Later, she had to face her feelings as Elizabeth Taylor managed to get pregnant with a litter of puppies after a busy outing at the park.

Ahead of Season 2’s premiere, the AJLT costume designers had teased that they’d be honoring Elizabeth Taylor with her own portrait. Their official Instagram account posted a photo of it in November 2022, with the caption, “On charlotte’s hallway wall #bigeyes … #elizabethtaylor.” Davis showed her approval in the comments, writing, “My first baby,” alongside three smiling-face-with-heart-eyes emojis.

It’s a fitting tribute to a memorable character. RIP, Elizabeth Taylor Goldenblatt.