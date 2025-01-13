Sex and the City ended its original run two decades ago, but between the headline-making revival and the franchise’s streaming resurgence, there’s no shelf life on the lore of Carrie Bradshaw and her very stylish squad.

Most recently, a resurfaced deleted scene has viewers reevaluating one of the show’s biggest breakups.

Revisiting Charlotte & Trey’s Divorce

To recap: Charlotte opted to have Harry represent her during her divorce from Trey MacDougal in Season 5’s “Critical Condition.” At the time, she didn’t know Harry — much less that he would become her husband one day. Rather, she chose Harry because she wasn’t attracted to him, and she was to her previous lawyer. As Carrie put it: “Charlotte realized she could never be as ugly as she needed to be, in front of a man she considered so handsome.”

This sets the stage for the deleted scene in question, which is doing the rounds after being uploaded by a TikTok user. In the scene, Charlotte is airing her frustrations over Bunny MacDougal’s interference in the divorce. “She was the worst. I mean, the absolute worst,” Charlotte says. “Her relationship with Trey is beyond Oedipal. On Easter morning, she would put chocolate eggs under his pillow. And he’s 43!”

Harry agrees that it all sounds “really sick,” but says his office hasn’t been able to contact Trey — who’s said to be golfing in Scotland’s remote Hebrides.

“See? He doesn’t know what she’s up to,” Charlotte says, after which Harry assures her that he sent Trey a telegram to inform him.

In the final cut of the episode, you’ll remember that Charlotte is on the verge of giving up in her legal battle with Bunny — who refuses to give Charlotte the family apartment, even though Trey wants to — when Harry gets a telegram from Trey, reciting: “Charlotte York was a wonderful life. (STOP) She did nothing wrong. (STOP) Give her everything she wants. (STOP) Seriously mother, stop.”

Many fans commented that they wished the scene had been left in. “The telegram was so random and archaic without us understanding that route of communication,” one user said.

“This makes so much more sense,” wrote another.

Indeed, the final scene was always funny (“Seriously mother, stop” is delightful wordplay), but knowing that Trey was unable to be reached by normal modes of communication justifies the use of such an outdated missive. Plus, the deleted scene shows how frustrated Charlotte was at Bunny’s meddling, making it a much sweeter relief when Trey’s message comes to the rescue.

Additionally, fans noted that the scene helped establish Harry’s attraction to Charlotte, whose angry venting — she called Bunny the “Wicked Witch of the Upper East Side” — was endearing to the divorce lawyer.

“No wonder Harry fell in love with her,” one commenter wrote. “I wish they kept this in.”

Trey’s Future On And Just Like That...

Charlotte and Trey were always quite cordial as exes, so might there be room for Kyle MacLachlan to return to And Just Like That..., as so many Sex and the City alums have done?

Fortunately for fans of the wonderfully online actor, he told Us Weekly last year that he “would be open to a cameo” on the revival series.