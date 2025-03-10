And Just Like That... is full of ghosts from Sex and the City’s past, most notably Carrie Bradshaw’s on-and-off beau Aidan. Even one of Charlotte York’s exes almost came back to haunt her. On a new episode of her SATC podcast, Kristin Davis revealed that an AJLT storyline involving Charlotte’s ex-husband, Trey, was scrapped — and she’s not over it.

Davis began by revealing that actor Kyle MacLachlan was only supposed to be in five SATC episodes as Trey, but his run was extended. “I loved working with Kyle MacLachlan so incredibly much,” she began. “We all really just fell madly in love with him, and he had to stay.”

As fans know, Charlotte marries Trey in Season 3 but divorces him due to undisclosed intimacy issues, parenthood disagreements, and mother-in-law interference. In an ironic twist, Charlotte went on to marry her divorce lawyer, Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler), who has forever cemented himself as one of the best men on SATC.

Over two decades later, Davis said a storyline was written to bring Trey back, but MacLachlan resisted. “There was an idea that Trey/Kyle would come on in And Just Like That… and then it didn’t happen,” she recalled. “Kyle and I had to talk about it ’cause I was kind of mad at him. I said, ‘Why didn’t you come on? We wanted you to come on.’ And he said, ‘I just wanted it to be amazing.’”

Why Trey Isn’t On And Just Like That...

As Davis explained, their interaction on AJLT would’ve had an “almost sad note,” without getting into detail. “It had this incredible lead-up to me seeing Trey again and the thing that I loved most about this particular episode that did not happen is that Charlotte tells the friends that she has not communicated at all with Trey, which is kind of shocking in a way,” she said.

However, the actor understood why MacLachlan didn’t want Charlotte and Trey’s relationship to end on that note.

“I did give him a hard time the other day, and then he explained his point of view, and I did understand it,” she recalled. “When you have played such a wonderful part in the past that people have such a great memory of... you want it to kind of stay in this glorious place, and I think he just didn’t want there to be kind of a sad note to the end. So I get that.”

That said, Davis feels hopeful that the AJLT will find a way for Charlotte and Trey to reunite and have a happier ending. “She really wants to see him, and I, Kristin, also feel that way,” she said. “So I’m hoping that we can kind of revisit a ‘maybe they run into each other just at an event or a restaurant’ [situation] or something like that.”