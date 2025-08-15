And Just Like That... it’s over. But does this really mark the end of Carrie Bradshaw’s flirty, fashionable, and ever meme-worthy on-screen adventures?

Showrunner Michael Patrick King has said that he knew while writing Season 3 of the Sex and the City revival series that this would be “a wonderful place to stop.” As he continued in his statement, “[Sarah Jessica Parker] and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn’t want the word ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season.”

While the logic makes sense, the suddenness of Carrie and company’s final bow has left fans with many questions — chief among them, will there be an And Just Like That movie? Or some other continuation of the Sex and the City saga? Here’s what King has said about the franchise’s future so far.

Consider The Story “Closed”

In his original statement announcing the end of And Just Like That, King said, “the ongoing storytelling of the Sex and the City universe is coming to an end.” It strikes a final tone, especially as the scribe wrote of concluding storytelling of the franchise’s world and not just And Just Like That, specifically.

King has voiced similar sentiments in post-finale interviews. “Look, I closed the book. Here’s the sound of the book. Boom!” he told Deadline when asked about the prospect of an And Just Like That movie. “And happily, there was no dust that came out of it. It was very alive, very active, very in the moment. It wasn’t pulled off an old shelf.”

A Glimmer Of Hope?

The showrunner echoed the book metaphor in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, but left some room for interpretation.

“Look, I have definitely closed the book, and whether there’s another book remains to be seen,” he said. “You’re never, ever not… I’m always surprised. When we closed Sex and the City, we closed it. And just like that, we’re back!”

King went on to explain that it was important to conclude And Just Like That with an “open-ended finish, where each of the characters’ lives could continue and you could feel good about it for all of them.”

Indeed, the finale leaves all of the characters in a positive place, with Carrie, in particular, deciding that being single doesn’t mean being alone. “Victor Garber is in the finale to show that there could always be a man,” King said. “Duncan’s in London. Nothing happened to him. But Carrie is not holding on to it.”