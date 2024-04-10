In the past 10 days, Beyoncé released a new album, a rare total solar eclipse was visible throughout the United States, and an even rarer earthquake occurred on the East Coast. Users on X, formerly Twitter, have been responding to those once-in-a-blue-moon moments with a seemingly unrelated, throwback meme: Big is moving to Paris — as in Mr. Big from Sex and the City.

Let me explain: Since Sex and the City started streaming on Netflix in early April, one scene in particular has become a popular meme. In it, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) is reeling over the news that Big (Chris Noth) is moving to France. Fans are using the scene to poke fun at Carrie’s tendency toward self-absorption, imagining her ending conversations about real-world events by saying, “Big is moving to Paris.”

Funny enough, Carrie doesn’t actually say those exact words in the Season 2 episode. Instead, she lets the topic dominate a brunch with Charlotte, Samantha, and Miranda.

But that was enough for the words “Big is moving to Paris” to take over social media. Even Netflix and HBO joined the fun, the latter being the original platform of the show.

On X, users have been incorporating the line into other pop-culture references, imagining scenarios inspired by shows like Succession, Desperate Housewives, and The Sopranos.

The show’s Netflix debut makes it accessible to a new generation of potential fans, many of whom are skeptical about the Y2K show, particularly it’s oft-obtuse heroine — making it ripe for internet moments.