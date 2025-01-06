At the end of Season 2, And Just Like That... left Carrie and Aidan’s relationship hanging in the balance. After Aidan’s youngest son, Wyatt, was in an under-the-influence car accident back at home, he decided he needed to pause things with Carrie to look after his family — for five years, to be exact, until Wyatt’s no longer a teenager.

“The only thing that I love more than I love you is my boys. I made a commitment to them. But I won’t lose you again,” Aidan told Carrie, assuring her that the break would go faster than a snap of his fingers.

Fans will have to wait for And Just Like That... Season 3 — which arrives this year — to see how that pans out. But in the meantime, showrunner Michael Patrick King has teased the return of a character who may quietly reveal Carrie and Aidan’s fate.

Kathy Is Back

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, King shared that Rosemarie DeWitt would reprise her role as Aidan’s ex-wife, Kathy.

As you’ll recall, DeWitt briefly appeared in And Just Like That... Season 2. Kathy generally supported Aidan and Carrie’s rekindled relationship but asked Carrie not to mention her children in any of her work. She also implored Carrie not to hurt Aidan. “Because you know, it’s not just Aidan now. It’s my boys,” she told Carrie over coffee.

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

That Kathy is returning for Season 3 could suggest that she’s taking on a continued, substantial role in Carrie and Aidan’s attempts to figure it all out. As King told EW, “The Carrie-Aidan relationship is dramatic and exciting because it contains two points of view. I think half the fans who do not want Carrie to be in a relationship will be like, ‘Enough!’ The other half will understand that when you love somebody, what comes with them is their family.”

King also said he has “no interest in torturing an audience too much.” If you’re a Carrie-Aidan shipper, that might mean the pair finds a way to make it work before five years are up. Obviously, Aidan wasn’t OK with splitting his attention (and time) between Carrie in New York and the kids in Virginia. But what if location wasn’t an issue anymore?

A New Theory About Carrie & Aidan

Kathy is an interior designer whose work has brought her to the city before — in fact, the context of her meeting with Carrie in AJLT Season 2 is that she’s in town for a fabric show. So it’s not implausible to think Kathy might move to the city for work, Wyatt in tow, making it much easier for Aidan to co-parent and pursue things with Carrie. Maybe Kathy could even help design Carrie’s fabulous new townhouse?

Plus, with the departure of Karen Pittman and Sara Ramírez as Nya Wallace and Che Diaz, respectively, there’s certainly room for Kathy to take on a larger role in Season 3.

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Granted, as Aidan told Carrie in Season 2, Wyatt struggled with the lack of stability that came with his dad’s new relationship. “The farm’s his home — I’m home,” Aidan explained. So a move to the bustling Big Apple might not be in the cards. But until Season 3 arrives, it’s just one theory to explain how Kathy, Aidan, and Carrie may figure into each other’s lives going forward.