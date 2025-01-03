From Samantha’s brief cameo from across the pond, to Carrie and Aidan’s third attempt at a relationship, Season 2 of And Just Like That... proved the series knows the power of a well-timed trip down memory lane.

Fortunately, there’s another nostalgic throwback planned for Season 3 of the Sex and the City revival series, which will debut this year. Showrunner Michael Patrick King teased what to expect in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Carrie’s Voiceover Is Back

According to King, Carrie’s Sex and the City voiceovers — you know, the ones that began with, “I couldn’t help but wonder...” — will return for Season 3 of And Just Like That.... Carrie is writing a book this season, which offered a natural way in, King explained in the Jan. 3 EW story.

“When we did voiceover on Sex in the City, Carrie had this overview of everything. She was telling you what to think and what to feel. For the first two seasons of And Just Like That, I took the voiceover away because I didn’t think she knew what she was feeling,” King explained.

But this time around, “She’s starting to feel things again and have an overview of where she is in the world.”

Viewers have long called for a return of Carrie’s familiar narrative device. As Dana Schwartz wrote for Bustle in 2023, “it was our entree into a world that seemed completely inaccessible.” Carrie’s world is only getting bigger (and spendier) in And Just Like That..., so it’s the perfect time to bring back the relatable, grounding motif of Carrie monologuing over her laptop.

HBO

Shaking Up AJLT

Carrie’s voiceover is something like a character in its own right — but there are actual cast additions to be excited about, too. Patti LuPone and Kristen Schaal are both joining the show, and Rosemarie DeWitt will also return as Aidan’s ex-wife, Kathy — suggesting that Aidan’s family will continue to affect his prospects with Carrie in Season 3.

Indeed, King told EW that there’s still a “gray area” re: the couple’s agreement to put a five-year (!!!) pause on their relationship.

“I have no interest in torturing an audience too much,” he promised. “The Carrie-Aidan relationship is dramatic and exciting because it contains two points of view. I think half the fans who do not want Carrie to be in a relationship will be like, ‘Enough!’ The other half will understand that when you love somebody, what comes with them is their family.”