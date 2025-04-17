As Sex and the City stars like Kristin Davis are reflecting on having to do nude scenes while filming the beloved show, another actor is just now getting in on the action. On a recent episode of Davis’ Are You A Charlotte? podcast, star Mario Cantone revealed that he asked for more nude scenes on the upcoming season of And Just Like That..., which premieres on May 29.

Cantone, who plays Charlotte’s wedding planner-turned-BFF Anthony Marentino on both SATC and the Max reboot, told Davis that he received great feedback after showing some skin during Season 2, and wanted to repeat that success.

“Before Season 3 started filming, I said to [showrunner and executive producer Michael Patrick King], ‘I want more nudity,’” he recalled. “My DMs blew up the next day. I want more nudity.” Cantone went on to joke, “I like being sexualized at 65 years old. It's good.”

Why Did Mario Have Those Scenes?

Anthony’s nude scenes came about naturally, as Season 2 saw him become the owner of Hot Fellas, a bakery where bread is delivered by, well, hot fellas. He eventually fell for one of his workers, Giuseppe (Sebastiano Pigazzi), and against his better judgment, they started dating (after Giuseppe quit his job).

“When we were going into the second season, Michael Patrick King called me up and said, ‘Hey, just so you know, you're gonna be getting a storyline, you're gonna be getting a boyfriend,’” Cantone told Davis.

Anthony’s new relationship led to some of Cantone’s most steamy moments across both SATC and AJLT. However, he told Davis that filming intimate scenes with Pigazzi has become “a little weird” because the actor is “like my brother now.”

His new beau came after Anthony’s husband, Stanford Blatch, was written off the show, following actor Willie Garson’s death from pancreatic cancer in 2021. “He made me laugh so hard,” Cantone said about his late co-star in 2021. “He was a great TV husband. He was loved, and he was brilliant and hilarious. He was everything. I miss him a lot.”