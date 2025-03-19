And Just Like That... is getting a surprising new star on its roster. Ella Stiller, the daughter of actors Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, has joined the Season 3 cast, as revealed by Taylor and Kristin Davis on the March 17 episode of the AJLT star’s podcast Are You A Charlotte?

During the interview, Davis gushed about Taylor’s daughter before subtly making the casting announcement. “You have raised an incredible human, but also so incredibly talented,” she said. “She is going to be on And Just Like That... with us. She was such a joy.”

Taylor stated that AJLT was a “dream job” for her daughter, revealing that Ella worked with everyone on set. “She’s more grown up, more mature, more self-assured and self-aware than I still am,” she gushed. “She grew up in a time as a young woman who has a different level of knowing who she is and what she wants and can articulate it and state it and be OK with that.”

Ella’s And Just Like That... Role

Davis was tight-lipped on details about Stiller’s role on the podcast, not wanting to give any Season 3 spoilers. But she teased a particularly chaotic scene she filmed with her.

“Let me tell you, we’re in a scene together where literally every person shows up and Ella was just such a trooper,” Davis said. “I’m not going to share any details. I don’t want to give anything away. But we really had fun and she’s just so funny and interesting.”

Stiller landing AJLT was a full-circle moment for her mother, as Taylor said she auditioned for Sex and the City back in the day. (She didn’t reveal the role she went after.) Now, the mother-daughter duo watches SATC together, with Taylor recapping Season 1’s “naked dress” episode for the podcast.

“It would be really fun one day to have you and Ella on at the same time,” Davis said. “I want to do like a multi-generational conversation because I am so curious how [viewers] feel now.”

Stiller is just one of the surprising new cast members joining AJLT Season 3. Rosie O’Donnell will portray Mary, who will share scenes with Miranda (Cynthia Nixon). Patti LuPone will play the mother of Anthony’s (Mario Cantone) love interest Giuseppe (Sebastiano Pigazzi) — and his soon-to-be “nemesis.”