Kristin Davis wasn’t always comfortable in Charlotte’s shoes, especially when it came to sex. In a new interview with People published on Feb. 6, the actor opened up about filming Sex and the City’s intimate scenes, saying she did not feel “protected” in the early days, especially given that intimacy coordinators were not common on sets back in the ’90s.

Initially, Davis said she was “confused” by the number of intimate scenes in the show and didn’t think they were all necessary, noting how SATC was made for a female audience. “I don't know how the men would feel watching cause I'm not a man,” she said. “But it would be more for the male gaze than for the female gaze — they don't wanna see that.”

This made Davis feel “scared” when she had to feign intimacy on camera. “I did not feel protected,” she said. “I had to hide in my dressing room at the end of the scenario. I had to hide in my dressing room and call my manager in L.A, at two in the morning.”

However, she explained that during the show’s six-season run, the sex scenes changed, focusing more on the cast’s comfort and “much more our gaze as it should be.” But she wishes that was always the case. “If there’d been intimacy coordinators and all that stuff, there would’ve been much more discussion now, but there wasn’t then,” she said.

How Kristin’s Castmates Felt

Davis also recalled how her SATC co-stars felt about filming sex scenes, noting that they all had different attitudes about the situation. She said Kim Cattrall, who played the sex-positive Samantha Jones, was “fearless” and “could protect herself.” While Sarah Jessica Parker was the “most protected” on set, she was also the most “uncomfortable” with intimate scenes.

However, she says Cynthia Nixon felt differently. “Cynthia doesn't care about anything,” she said. “Like, I remember one thing she filmed with [David] Eigenberg, and I was like, ‘Why is he grabbing her breast like that?’”

Davis recalled feeling more protective of Nixon than the actor herself. “I was like, ‘Tell him to do it more nicely,’ and [Cynthia] was like, ‘What are you talking about?’” she said. “I was like, ‘Who was protecting you there?’ She's like, ‘No one.’”

That said, she wished that she and her castmates would have more open discussions about filming intimate scenes, as they do today on the set of their SATC follow-up And Just Like That... “All of that was kind of vague,” she said. “I also feel like we didn't talk about it as a group in a way that would've been helping and would've happened now.”