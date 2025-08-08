There’s only one episode left until Carrie Bradshaw and her friends are no longer on our screens (at least for now). On Aug. 7, the first part of the And Just Like That series finale, entitled “Forgot About the Boy,” premiered on HBO Max, setting the stage for a possibly explosive yet cathartic final episode.

The finale of Season 3 has always been scheduled for Aug. 14. However, two weeks prior, director Michael Patrick King announced that the Sex and the City reboot would end with Season 3, making it a series finale by surprise.

The first half of the two-part finale opens up new existential questions for the entire gang, as Carrie ponders her next chapter, Miranda explores the possibility of being a grandmother, and Charlotte grapples with her family’s growth and struggles. It’s all leading up to one last group get-together on Thanksgiving, which has potential for both major confrontations and revelations.

Here’s how AJLT set up its series finale in the penultimate episode.

Will Carrie Move To Her Old Place?

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

The episode begins with Carrie ordering pies from her old Upper East Side bakery for Miranda’s Thanksgiving feast and wandering down her old street, where she runs into her old apartment’s new owner, Lysette, who invites her to a get-together. Meanwhile, her editor also asks her to write an epilogue for her new book, since the main character ends up alone, mirroring Carrie’s current situation.

These events spark some anxiety for Carrie, who now wonders if staying in her Gramercy Park townhouse alone is the best idea, worrying that she’ll want to move back to her old place after returning. When Carrie arrives at Lysette’s party, she sees how much Lysette has changed the place, even splitting it in half so she can live with a roommate.

While it doesn’t appear that Carrie has quite figured out her next steps, she does have a burst of inspiration after Lysette’s party, leaving the question of whether she wants to move back to her old place, or at least downsize.

How Will Thanksgiving Go?

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

Thanksgiving has the potential to turn into a Gossip Girl-style dinner, after Miranda invited Mia, the woman who got pregnant by her son Brady, to her place for the holiday. Brady was very upset by this development, knowing that Mia initially didn’t want him involved in their child’s life.

In addition, Anthony is having second thoughts about saying yes to Giuseppe’s marriage proposal, while Charlotte has to find a way to get out of Miranda’s Thanksgiving dinner so that Harry can spend it at home with the family.

Is Carrie Fine Being Single?

Carrie’s editor asking her to write a happier ending for her book also has her reflecting on her own love life. She found herself surprisingly upset after learning from Seema that the apartment below her is now for sale, signaling that Duncan, her British downstairs neighbor who grew from writing advisor to romantic dalliance, has no plans to return to New York in the near future.

Initially, Carrie was satisfied with the book’s ending, thinking that her leading heroine ending up single was a sign of strength and security. But now she’s second-guessing herself, which could lead to her reconsidering how much she wants to be single. Let’s hope another reconciliation with Aidan isn’t in the cards.