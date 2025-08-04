And just like that, the Sex and the City reboot is coming to an end — and the cast is as emotional as fans. On Aug. 1, HBO Max announced that And Just Like That’s Season 3 would be its last, ending with a two-part series finale on Aug. 7 and Aug. 14. Director and showrunner Michael Patrick King posted a letter to social media, saying he came to the decision with star Sarah Jessica Parker.

“While I was writing the final episode of And Just Like That... Season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop,” he explained. “SJP and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn’t want the word ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season.”

After King shared gratitude for “the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years,” the show’s stars — Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis —poured out their hearts with their own tributes. Even original SATC star Kim Cattrall — who famously didn’t return for AJLT, save for a Season 2 cameo — seemingly reacted to the reboot’s end.

SJP’s Tribute To Carrie

Taking to Instagram, Parker paid a sentimental tribute to her beloved character, starting with a poem that reflected on how Carrie has “hailed cabs,” “ran in heels,” and “danced with Stanford,” nodding to her late co-star, Willie Garson.

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

“She has made the hardest, worst and best decisions,” she wrote, in part. “Traveled near and far for the new, the vintage, friends and love. Changed homes, time zones, boyfriends, her mind, her shoes, her hair, but never her love and devotion to New York City.”

Parker acknowledged her castmates, stating that “there will never be better friends” than Miranda, Samantha, and Charlotte, before sharing her own emotions. “Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all," she wrote. “I know others have loved her just as I have. Been frustrated, condemned and rooted for her. The symphony of all those emotions has been the greatest soundtrack and most consequential companion.”

Kristin’s Emotional Reaction

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

Davis reshared King and HBO Max’s announcement letter on her Instagram and expressed how “profoundly sad” she felt about the show’s end. “I love our whole beautiful cast and crew,” she captioned the post. “400 artisans working so hard on our show with deep love. And to our loyal fans, we love you forever and ever.”

Cynthia’s Touching Note

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

Nixon shared a huge slideshow of photos from her time on AJLT, paying tribute to the entire cast and crew. “I can’t believe our wild beautiful And Just Like That ride is almost over,” she wrote. “It has been such a delight from start to finish. I will miss working with these people everyday SO incredibly much but know we will always be a part of each other’s lives.”

She promised “a lot more carousels” to commemorate the series, before teasing “surprises in store” for the last few episodes.

Kim’s Cryptic Response

HBO Max

After the end of AJLT was announced, Cattrall seemingly alluded to the news with a rather cryptic post on Instagram, sharing a photo of a beautiful sunset. “It’s the end of a very long week,” she wrote, alongside emojis of a red heart and lips. Fans took her post as a reaction to AJLT’s end, with some commenting “if you know, you know...” and “translation: finally this thing is over.”