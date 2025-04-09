Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw managed to enjoy the finer things in life even before she could realistically afford them. In the sequel series, And Just Like That…, her spending reached new heights when it came to finding a new apartment in Season 2. Despite loving her longtime home, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) went out and purchased a new one so that her boyfriend, Aidan (John Corbett), wouldn’t have to return to the place they once shared.

Where Is Carrie’s New Apartment?

Carrie went from one desirable New York City location to another at the end of Season 2, leaving behind her beloved West Village brownstone for a Greek Revival townhouse in Gramercy Park. The real apartment used for exterior shots of her new home is located at 3 Gramercy Park West. A 2019 listing by the Corcoran Group highlights the red brick townhouse’s distinctive cast iron lacework.

And Just Like That… promos are already making the most of the building’s gorgeous facade. It has a cameo in an official “Coming Soon to Max” trailer from April 6, and Parker poses in front of the townhouse as Carrie in a photo teasing Season 3’s 2025 release that dropped in November. “Let’s hear it for the dress and a new address,” the caption read.

How Much Would Carrie’s Apartment Cost?

Carrie’s days of worrying about money (while still having a seemingly endless supply of designer clothes) are way in the rearview. She found and closed on the home before Aidan realized they couldn’t make their relationship work for at least five years. Still, she didn’t mind spending a fortune on the property and even assured him she didn’t regret her move.

The 2019 Corcoran listing for the apartment shows a price of $4.49 million, and Zillow reports that it ultimately sold that year for $5.7 million. Most recently, it sold again for $5 million in March 2022. Zillow estimates it is currently worth $4.29 million.

Is Carrie’s Apartment On AJTL True To Life?

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

The home may have gotten a TV makeover for And Just Like That…, because as beautiful as it is in real estate photos, it looks even more stunning in the show’s promos. The front doors appear to have gotten a glow-up (from brown to white and more ornate), and the purple flowers cascading down by the front windows seem to be a new addition. On top of that, the show said it was a four-bedroom home, whereas Corcoran and Zillow reveal it has three bedrooms.

With or without changes, it’s easy to see the apartment becoming another heavily trafficked, fan-favorite landmark in New York. Someone should warn the residents.