Andrew Garfield Revealed The Reality TV Appearance That's On His "Bucket List"

It’s a long while until the contestants for Strictly Come Dancing’s 2022 series are announced, but there’s a strong possibility that an Oscar-nominated actor could be thrown into the mix. During a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Andrew Garfield revealed that being on Strictly is firmly on his bucket list.

“I hate to confess it, but I would absolutely do love to do Strictly,” Garfield said, sitting alongside one of the show’s professional dancers Johannes Radebe. “It’s on the bucket list. If I win the Oscar I will come back and do it!” Garfield added.

Obviously, fans of the actor are absolutely down for this to happen, with some already scheming as to how they can influence the awards ceremony – including Graham Norton himself. “How can we rig the Oscars so Andrew Garfield wins and appears on the next season of Strictly Come Dancing?” the television host tweeted.

Nominated for his role in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical Tick, Tick… Boom!, Garfield has some major competition in the Best Actor category including Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, Will Smith, and Denzel Washington. According to Variety, Smith is currently the favourite to win based on awards he's already won prior to the Oscars for his role in King Richard.

Obviously there’s always the chance that Garfield could take home the award, but even if he doesn’t it seems that Strictly is still a possibility seeing as it’s that high on his bucket list. It looks like we’ll just have to wait and see when December rolls around.