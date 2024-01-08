20 Years Ago, Andy Cohen Had A Sneaky Sex And The City Cameo

Two decades before he became known as the maestro of all things Bravo, Andy Cohen starred in an episode of Sex and the City. Cohen made his SATC debut in the Season 4 episode “All that Glitters,” which originally aired in 2004.

The episode sees Carrie Bradshaw (played by Cohen’s real-life BBF Sarah Jessica Parker) spend the night in a gay bar, known as Trade, with Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Samantha (Kim Cattrall), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis).

During their night on the town, Carrie hits it off with a handsome Australian shoe importer, much to the envy of her close friend Anthony (Mario Cantone).

Later in the scene, a familiar face (Cohen) can be seen standing next to Carrie at the bar as she grabs another round of drinks. Although a non-speaking role, Cohen remembers his SATC cameo fondly.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen. HBO / 'Sex and the City'

“Were you aware I appeared in Season 4 (I think) shirtless in a gay bar standing next to Carrie Bradshaw?” Cohen recalled on Instagram in 2018. “Sounds about right!!”

This wasn’t Cohen’s only Sex and the City cameo. In the Season 6 episode “Let There Be Light,” the Watch What Happens Live host portrayed an unnamed shoe salesman who assists Carrie in a department store.

Andy’s SATC Audition

In his 2015 book The Andy Cohen Diaries: A Deep Look at a Shallow Year, Cohen opened up about his close friendship with SATC lead Parker, revealing that he would “beg Sarah Jessica to let me run Sex and the City lines with her.”

Cohen’s love of the show led to him landing an audition for a larger role. However, it didn’t work out as hoped.

HBO / 'Sex and the CIty'

“I even finagled an audition for a party planner role,” he recalled in The Andy Cohen Diaries, adding that he “didn’t get the part” and will never forget “the looks of horror” on Parker’s face as he tried to act out a scene.

Andy & Sarah’s Real Life Friendship

Meanwhile, Cohen also joked to People in 2021 that hanging out with Parker in real life felt like being in an episode of Sex and the City.

“I had dinner with Sarah Jessica Friday night and the city was so beautiful ... everything was busting out,” he said at the time, recalling Parker’s “unbelievable coat.”

Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker. Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I kind of feel like I was out with Carrie Bradshaw,” Cohen added. “I would kind of like to say Friday night I saw a good episode.”