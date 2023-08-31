Show of hands: Who else is having Carrie Bradshaw withdrawals? Now that And Just Like That... has officially wrapped its second season, I’m missing Carrie, her “f*cking fabulous, fabulous flat,” and her equally fabulous ‘fits. And (spoiler alert) now that Aidan has disappointed Carrie and the SATC fandom, allow me to reminisce about her other leading man, Mr. Big. Particularly, the oft-overlooked contents of his wardrobe.

Back in Season 3 of the OG series, Carrie was officially ready to say goodbye to a newly divorced Big. (This, mind you, was after they carried their on-again, off-again relationship into affair territory.) Intent on resisting Big’s charms, they agreed to meet up at the Central Park Boathouse. Carrie ducked when Big leaned in for a kiss and both fell straight into the pond.

After getting her romantic, flouncy dress (and baby pink Christian Dior handbag) sopping wet, the two ended up back at Big’s place to dry off. In Carrie-speak, that meant digging into Big’s wardrobe for a temporary ensemble. And if there’s any one moment in SATC history that proved just how stylish Carrie truly was, it was this one.

The writer reached for a crisp white button-up — likely one of many — and wore nothing but. She went a step further and borrowed an accessory from Big: a brown belt bearing Hermès’ iconic H hardware.

Screenshot via HBO

Cinching the belt around her waist caused the already short item to hike up even higher, resulting in a micro mini look. Undeterred by her pantslessness, Carrie boldly wore the ‘fit on her commute home. Of course, she rocked the look with her signature Carrie nameplate necklace.

Screenshot via HBO

This episode aired in the year 2000 and already the fictional columnist was rocking what would become one of the biggest trends of 2023: the no-pants look. The style, worn by the likes of Dua Lipa, Florence Pugh, and Jennifer Lopez, has been largely credited to Kendall Jenner, who helped popularize the style after her pantsless ‘fit went viral.

This exact look has since been recreated by countless style icons since the episode aired, including the likes of Rihanna and Emily Ratajkowski.

Screenshot via HBO

Another top-tier styling moment from Carrie Bradshaw.