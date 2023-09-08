15 Sex And The City Quotes That Would Make Iconic Instagram Captions

2023 marks the 25th anniversary of the greatest love letter to New York City ever written, Sex and the City. Over two decades later, the show is still as iconic as ever, and Carrie and her friends’ stories of relationships and sex have somehow never been more relevant. That’s probably why the show’s most memorable quotes still produce the best Instagram captions after all this time, even though the series hit the airwaves long before anyone dared to utter the words “smartphone” or “photo dump.” With so many classic lines to choose from, finding the perfect quote might be a struggle, but with these 15 Sex and the City Instagram caption ideas, you’ll feel like the fifth member of the beloved squad.

Every Sex and the City stan knows which of the four fabulous leading ladies they identify with the most. But just because you have the same deadpan charm as Miranda or chic Park Avenue-meets-quiet luxury aesthetic as Charlotte, that doesn’t mean you have to use one of their quotes to caption your IG photo. In fact, your favorite character may not even have the best quotable moments of the series. If that’s the case, you’re going to need some help picking the line that works best with the vibe of your post. Whether you’re visiting New York City or brunching with your besties, these 15 caption ideas are sure to meet all of your posting needs.

“I’d like a cheeseburger, please, large fries, and a Cosmopolitan!” — Carrie Relatable.

“Man may have discovered fire, but women discovered how to play with it." — Carrie You’re gonna want to pair this spicy caption with a spicy photo.

“Maybe the best any of us can do is not to quit, play the hand we’ve been given, and accessorize the outfit we got.” — Carrie Amen, sister.

“I am harsh. I’m also demanding, stubborn, self-sufficient, and always right.” — Samantha At least she owns it.

“I like my money right where I can see it —hanging in my closet." — Carrie So true, bestie.

"I will not be judged by you or society." — Samantha Words to live by.

“Maybe we can be each other’s soulmates. And then we can let men be just these great, nice guys to have fun with.” — Charlotte They say you only get one great love, but the SATC ladies got three.

“I’m sorry, I can’t, don’t hate me.” — Berger You might not agree with Berger’s decision to break up with Carrie over a Post-It note, but you can’t deny this biting sentence wouldn’t make for a fire IG caption.

“I think I have monogamy. I caught it from you people.” – Samantha The perfect caption for a hard launch.

“I want to enjoy my success, not apologize for it.” – Miranda Louder for the people in the back!

“Sometimes the wrong choices lead us to the right places.” — Carrie A fitting caption for a travel photo dump, perhaps?

“Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours.” – Mr. Big This quote is begging to be used in your next anniversary post.

“We made a deal ages ago. Men, babies, it doesn’t matter — we’re soulmates.” — Samantha OK, technically this quote is from Sex and the City 2, but it still counts.

“I love you… but I love me more.” – Samantha Samantha was always the wise one.