All The Clues Alana & Chris Are Still Together After BiP

Despite barely lasting an episode on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette, Chris Conran has managed to create quite the lasting impression on Bachelor in Paradise — and not for the better.

After wooing Jessenia Cruz away from Ivan Hall upon his arrival on the beach, Chris quickly coupled up with Alana Milne from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor in the Sept. 7 episode — ostensibly leaving Jessenia in the dust. What the future holds for the new couple remains to be seen, but there are some hints that — like Pieper and Brendan — they knew each other coming into the season.

For a little bit of context, Chris Conran parachuted into the season with just one person in mind, and that was cast memeber, Jessenia Cruz. Initially Jessenia was coupled up with Ivan Hall, but Chris quickly infiltrated that twosome, breaking them up within the span of an episode. Chris and Jessenia’s relationship was similarly cut-short, thanks to Chris’ doing. The reason for their relationship implosion was due to the arrival of Alana Milne in Episode 7, which aired August 7. Within moments of Alana’s arrival the two had isolated themselves from the group, and began making out, which became especially awkward when Jessenia happened to see them. Needless to say, Chris and Jessenia didn’t have much of a futre after that, conversely, Alana and Chris spent the next day ziplining.

As for whether or not Alana and Chris are still together, their Instagram accounts seem to indicate some friendliness. Both Chris and Alana follow one another on social media, indicating that there likley aren’t any potential hard feelings coming out of this season. Ironically enough, it’s Jessenia’s Instagram that gives some more context to their courtship.

Back in May, Jessenia posted a photo dump of a trip to San Diego, a trip that included some gatherings with multiple members of Bachelor Nation. Two of those alums were Chris Conran and Alana Milne. Just as Chris came into this season alluding to a past interest in Jessenia, it became clear duing Episode 7 that he had prior interest in Alana as well. Following Chris and Alana’s romantic moment, some of the Season 7 cast began to complain about people coming onto the show with pre-formed connections. Reality television blogger, Reality Steve detailed the demise of Jessenia and Chris earlier in the season, and you can read about those spoilers here in Cosmopolitan. Essentially, the word on the street seems to be that Alana and Chris both leave in the same epiosde, but not necissarily together. Could one’s departure lead to the other’s? Or is it just a case of one person deciding that Paradise wasn’t working out, leading to the other one wanting to leave as well? As of yet, it’s hard to say.

If Epiosde 7 is any indication, the duo seems to be going strong, granted, as both Chris and Alana — and unfortunately Jessenia know all too well, things can change in the blink of eye whilst on the beach.