All The Clues That Brendan & Pieper Are Dating After Bachelor In Paradise

The Bachelor franchise has always been about sensationalism, and during Episode 2 of Bachelor In Paradise, audiences were treated to the show’s signature sense of dramatic speculation. Near the top of the episode, contestant Brendan Morais became the subject of conversation after he accepted a date from fellow cast member Demi Burnett. Some of the Paradise beachgoers didn’t buy Brendan’s enthusiasm, theorizing that he’s actually just biding his time until a specific franchise alum shows up on the beach. Specifically, Pieper James.

It was quite clear from their date that Demi and Brendan, despite having a superficial spark, didn’t have the foundation for a real connection. The duo did share a kiss, in addition to frolicking on some jet skis, but once Demi pressed Brendan for some emotional reassurance, he remained reserved. He went on to tell her that despite their fun, he wanted to keep his options open back at the beach. Later in the episode, Demi learned from her fellow castmates that there were some rumors about Brendan and Pieper back at home, which prompted Demi to confront him. Uninterested in explaining himself, Brendan remained defensive for most of the conversation, ultimately leaving to go talk to Natasha Parker, marooning Demi to stress over her waining romantic prospects.

Natasha and Brendan, who had already sparked a slight connection, then had their own private conversation on some secluded daybeds. Curious about the Pieper situation as well, Natasha probed him. Brendan explained, “Pieper and I met about a month and a half ago,” adding, “We don’t have any labels on anything.” Natasha then asked, “Why wouldn’t you just explore that?” Brendan responded, “My relationship with Pieper is super casual,” and he reassured Natasha, “I really, really like spending time with you. I have the strongest connection with you.”

Despite Brendan’s best efforts to downplay his potential feelings for Pieper, speculation about their relationship rages on. According to Cosmopolitan, the duo was spotted in Miami on Aug. 22, which comes in addition to a rumor reported by Us Weekly that posits the duo have been dating long distance since the show finished filming. According to Us Weekly, “Either he’ll fly to New York and hang with her, or she’ll fly to Boston to hang with him. She was most recently in Boston over Memorial Day weekend, and they were even spotted out in public together.”

This wouldn’t be the first time the two have been linked to one another. Back in April, an eagle-eyed Reddit user spotted the couple out in New York, which was the actual impetus for the relationship speculation. As for whether or not Pieper shows up during Season 7, the trailer does briefly show the 23-year-old model in a red swimsuit during a blink-and-you-miss-it sequence. Unfortunately for Pieper, the trailer also shows her shedding a couple of tears, but given what we know about her and Brendan’s connection following the show’s filming, it doesn’t seem like she’ll be sad for very long.