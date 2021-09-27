Between the return of ‘Bennifer’ and Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz’s regular romantic outings, there have been more than a few shock celeb couplings (or re-couplings) of late. And yet, dating rumours surrounding Oscar-winning filmstar Angelina Jolie and Canadian singer The Weeknd are pretty unexpected, even by 2021’s standards. The unlikely duo have been papped together on a few occasions – but are Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd dating?

While neither Angelina Jolie nor The Weeknd (whose off-stage name is Abel Tesfaye) have confirmed anything about their relationship, they appear to have been spending a lot of time together lately. The pair were spotted leaving celeb hotspot restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica last weekend. Both were wearing incognito Black outfits and the Daily Mail reports that Jolie left in the “backseat” of The Weeknd’s waiting SUV and “drove to his $70M Bel-Air mansion.”

It’s not the first time the pair have been sighted together. Various reports say Jolie and The Weeknd attended the same restaurant back on June 30. They were also papped at a private concert in LA back in July but mum-of-six Jolie appeared to at the event with her teen children Shiloh and Zahara, whereas The Weeknd partied with music producer Metro Boomin.

The Weeknd has previously dated Selena Gomez in 2017 and had an on-and-off-again relationship with supermodel Bella Hadid, which ended in 2019. The Earned It singer has never been married and, as Complex notes, he name-checks Jolie in his single Party Monster.

Meanwhile, Jolie is still in the midst of a custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt. As Bustle reports, Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 and, back in May 2021, Pitt was awarded tentative joint custody of Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Bustle has reached out to reps for both Jolie and The Weeknd and I will update you if any information becomes available.