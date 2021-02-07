The Weeknd Keeps His Personal Life Private For The Sake Of His Music

When The Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye) headlines the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show, he'll likely perform songs off his latest album, After Hours. Released last March, many speculated The Weekend's ex, Bella Hadid, inspired several heartsick tracks. After all, the couple dated on-and-off from 2015 to August 2019, when they reportedly called it quits. So, inquiring minds want to know: what's The Weeknd's relationship status heading into the halftime show?

At this point, the Grammy winner is keeping his love life away from the spotlight. The Weeknd, 30, is not currently linked to anyone despite rumors that he was dating Rosalía, 27. Speculation began after the pair starred in a steamy music video for his "Blinding Lights" remix last December. But since proximity does not a relationship make, those rumors quickly died down.

Of course, The Weeknd's longest public relationship to date was with Hadid, 24, whom he met in 2015. Us Weekly confirmed the couple's romance in May 2015, reporting that they had gone on double dates with her sister, Gigi, and her then-boyfriend, Cody Simpson. (Talk about a blast from the past.) That same year, Hadid even made a cameo in The Weeknd's music video for "In the Night." Their high-profile romance would later endure a series of splits and reconciliations.

After a brief break over the holidays in 2015, Hadid and The Weeknd got back together. But by November 2016, the pair separated once again, according to People. To make matters even more complicated, he was scheduled to perform on the same Victoria's Secret stage as Hadid mere weeks later. However, Hadid took it all in stride. She told E! News at the time, "This is his second year performing, and I think he's going to kill it. There is no awkwardness. He is my best friend, and I am excited because I am walking during his performance."

However, that goodwill eventually ruptured when The Weeknd began dating Selena Gomez at the start of 2017. Hadid unfollowed Gomez on Instagram, and the singer followed suit a few months later. The Weeknd and Gomez went red carpet official at the Met Gala — an event he had attended with Hadid a year earlier. In a September interview with InStyle, Gomez said, "You want someone to add to your life, not to complete you, if that makes sense." Speaking directly about The Weeknd, Gomez added, "I'm lucky because he's more of a best friend than anything else." They called it quits in October after 10 months of dating, People reported. "It’s been hard for them to come to the realization that this is the direction things were heading, but it’s been hard for months," a source told the outlet.

George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

More than six months later, insiders told E! The Weeknd and Hadid were "exclusively dating" once more. No surprise, considering their on-again, off-again habit. "Abel realized once he started dating around that he actually is still in love with Bella, and they reconnected," a source said at the time. They split again in August 2019, according to E!, which reported the celebs were in "different places right now, physically and mentally."

Alas, that divide reportedly inspired The Weeknd's album After Hours, including the tracks "Heartless" and "Save Your Tears." He hasn't confirmed whether the songs are about Hadid, nor has he clarified his relationship status. He also stays purposely mum about which exes are referenced in his music. “It’s easier to talk about songs that are just about me; I don’t like to talk about what I’m going through with other people,” he told Variety last April. Still, he maintained that After Hours is his most revealing record to date. “You could hear the vulnerability in the music before,” he explained to the outlet, “but there was such a shield, such a f*ck you to the world, and now I’m very comfortable with letting the world know that I can be that way.”