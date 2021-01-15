Bling Empire Stars Kelly & Andrew May Be Dating Again

Several relationships are on the rocks in Netflix's Bling Empire, but none more so than Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray's. After a major blowup in Paris, the couple attempts to repair their fraught relationship throughout Season 1. The season finale ends with Kelly going to Andrew's place after a night of partying, but are Kelly and Andrew still together after filming ended?

Bling Empire sets up Kelly and Andrew's volatile relationship from the start. In Episode 1, Kelly's friend Anna Shay invites them on a last-minute trip to Paris to celebrate Kelly's birthday. Things seem to be going well until Andrew wakes up and realizes that Kelly let him sleep off the jet lag while she went shopping with Anna. He makes his feelings known on an angry phone call to Kelly, which of course Anna and the viewers hear on speaker phone. "What the f*ck is going on? Your lack of effort drives me f*cking crazy," he says. He reprimands Kelly for not letting him know she was leaving, and yells at the top of his lungs that he's "upset" and would never "treat you that way."

"I haven't figured out the exact best strategy to deal with Drew when he gets in these bad moods or episodes," Kelly admits to the camera. "Unfortunately this is not the first time Drew's yelled at me or spoken to me this way."

Andrew tearfully apologizes afterwards, admitting that he overreacted and is "not happy with my actions." The two end up attending couples therapy, where they decide it's best to take a break and separate their living spaces. They stay apart for a while — and Kelly even goes on a date with castmate Kevin Kreider — but it's not long before they end up in a messy maybe-casual, maybe-something-more relationship.

So where does the quasi-couple stand now? Based on their social media, it looks like they could still be together. While Kelly has not posted any pictures of Andrew since they attended Christine's Chinese New Year party together in 2019, Andrew's Instagram shows hints that they've been spending time together. We can assume that filming for Bling Empire wrapped pre-pandemic; on Dec. 2019, Andrew posted a bathroom selfie with their dog, Kilo, who Bling Empire implies has been staying with Kelly. He also posted another shower selfie with Kilo on Sept. 18, 2020. Sure, Kelly could just be dropping off Kilo and going home, but on the show their doggie meet-ups were usually when they fell back into their old routines.

Also in 2019, Kelly posted what appeared to be a solo trip to Asia, but Andrew's Dec. 11 post of her in the pool confirms they went together. Andrew also has a new clothing line that's distributed by Greyscale Lab, which Kelly is currently a partner at, per LinkedIn, though it's possible they're working together in a platonic and friendly capacity. But as Kelly herself demonstrated on the show, she knows how to keep a relationship on the down low if she wants.