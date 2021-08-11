Cash & Cinco Clarified If They’re Dating After Love Island US

Love Island contestants Cashay Proudfoot and Melvin “Cinco” Holland may have moved on from their season-long love triangle. The two decided to couple up early on in Season 3, but then he left her for Trina Njoroge. Cash confessed her lingering feelings for him, causing Cinco to rethink his decision and tell Trina he wanted to continue going after Cash. But she moved on and decided to pursue Charlie Lynch, leaving Cinco alone to exit the island on day 25. However, Charlie didn’t love how upset she was to see Cinco leave, so he instead chose Alana Paolucci and sent Cash home during the Aug. 6 episode. Now that they’re both out of the competition, naturally, fans are wondering if Cash and Cinco are dating again.

Viewers became curious during a virtual reunion posted on Aug. 8, during which Cinco urged Cash to come to New York so he could catch a train from D.C. and meet her. “I actually have a two-hour layover in D.C.,” she said before informing Cinco that she spent her final three days on the island thinking about him. “All the girls were like, ‘Girl, go get Cinco,’” she continued. “That’s what it came to. It’s always been you.”

“I’m excited to hang with you again,” replied Cinco. “Obviously, we got some conversations we have to have. But, no, I’m looking forward to it.”

The reunion was seemingly pre-recorded, as Cash posted an Instagram video of her and Cinco at an airport the same day. “I’m on my way back to my hometown, and guess who I ran into?” she said in an IG story, per Us Weekly. “We finally saw each other… Thank you guys so much for all the support and all the messages. We’re figuring it out, but no pressure, please. We’re just chilling,’ and we’re gonna see what happens.”

Their time together didn’t end at the airport, however, as they’ve posted Instagram stories from what appears to be Cinco’s home, where they’ve been enjoying his father’s cooking, a FaceTime from fellow Islander Javonny Vega, and even time alone — kissing — in a bedroom. Seems like they’re successfully “figuring it out.”