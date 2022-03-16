All The Clues Gillian & Edgar Are Still Together After Temptation Island

Going into Temptation Island Season 4, college sweethearts Gillian Lieberman and Edgar de Santiago had some reservations. Gillian, 21, predicted that the journey was “going to be very painful,” that they would both “make mistakes,” and that she “might regret” signing up for the show in the end. Meanwhile Edgar, her 23-year-old boyfriend of four years, said that he would “probably be sad at times.” However, whatever trials and tribulations await them, there seems to be a good chance that Gillian and Edgar are still together — or, at the very least, on good terms — after filming the show.

That’s not to say they won’t have their challenges. After meeting at Ball State University in Indiana, Edgar swept Gillian “off her feet” with his “old-school charm,” according to their Temptation Island bio. But after graduating in May 2021, they’re unsure if they’ll be able to last long-term. They haven’t been able to “shake the uncertainty about their future” after facing “trust issues” following what they vaguely referred to as “missteps” in their relationship.

They’ve also been in a long-distance relationship for the last year. While Gillian relocated and immediately began working as a real estate agent in West Palm Beach Florida, Edgar is still employed as a costumer experience specialist at Dr. Tavel Optical Group in Indiana, per his LinkedIn. The distance has likely put strain on their relationship, particularly given their existing trust issues.

Before starting their Temptation Island experience, Edgar explained to host Mark L. Walberg that he and Gillian decided “anything beyond a kiss isn’t really necessary.” The Temptation Island Season 4 trailer previews plenty of kissing on both of their behalfs, but also implies that they might’ve broken that rule while sharing flirtatious and intimate moments with several of the singles. “It’s fine. It’s fine. It’s just fine,” Edgar says in a confessional, seemingly trying to convince himself of that more than anybody else. They’re also both shown in tears at one bonfire.

Working to their advantage, however, is that Gillian says she and Edgar have an “unbreakable bond” and “a lot of respect for one another.” Another good sign they make it out of the show still together? Edgar’s Instagram still features several photos with Gillian, including some of them kissing. (Though the most recent one is from September 2020, when he thanked Gillian for “two years of sweet love.”) Edgar also still follows both Gillian’s personal and professional realtor accounts.

Gillian, for her part, might have dropped a positive hint on Jan. 2, captioning a carousel of photos, “2021 gave me so many reasons to smile.” And, yes, Edgar was pictured (and tagged) among the highlights of her year.