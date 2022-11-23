During their time on Bachelor in Paradise, Jill Chin and Jacob Rapini turned out to be one of the show’s most memorable (if short-lived) couples on the show. Right after they forged a connection on a very vulnerable one-on-one date, Jill and her fellow Paradise women were sent away from the beach — leading Jacob to explore a potential connection with Kate Gallivan instead. Even though that fling didn’t work out, it marked the end of Jill and Jacob’s relationship on Paradise. Or did it?

In October, Jacob told Bustle that he and Jill had “very good communication” months after filming. “We call each other a lot,” he said at the time. “That’s the best part about it, that we can still find that sanctity, that togetherness, even though she’s on the East Coast and I’m on the West Coast. We can laugh and talk about what’s going on. Even through the breakup [episodes], I’m like, ‘Here we go!’ And she’s just joking around like, ‘Oh, you’re done.’ So we have a really good relationship still.”

By the time the Bachelor in Paradise reunion was filmed this fall, Jacob and Jill were in a good place and open to getting back together, too. “As far distance as we are, I think you and I do actually have a real connection,” Jacob said during the Nov. 22 special. “I’m open to a relationship with you, if you are.”

“I am open as well,” Jill responded. The pair shared a passionate kiss before Jacob swooped her up and carried her offstage, Tarzan style. (How else?)

Jacob and Jill still seem to be together today. The reunion reportedly filmed on Nov. 4, and the next day, the pair seemed pretty close at the Bachelor in Paradise Tastemaker Event in Hollywood. They follow each other on Instagram, too, and while they haven’t addressed their official relationship status post-reunion, Jill has shared several TikToks about her love for Jacob during their time on the show.

If Jacob and Jill are, indeed, together today, their first date together — the one where they both disrobed on national television — might have played a part in strengthening their initial bond.

“I felt so comfortable with him, and he just made everything so fun and lighthearted,” Jill told Bustle back in October. “We were really able to connect that night, and it did so much for our relationship.”