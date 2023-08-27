Keke Palmer Just Showed Off Her Tattoo Of Darius Jackson’s Birth Date

All eyes were on Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson’s relationship in early July, after the fitness instructor publicly insinuated that his Nope star partner shouldn’t be wearing revealing outfits as a mom. Though there was backlash on social media that Jackson responded to directly, the parents to 6-month-old Leodis never fully showed their cards. The whole incident left fans confused as to whether or not Palmer and Jackson were still together.

On her 30th birthday on Aug. 26, Palmer may have shed some light on the state of their union. The Big Boss artist posted an Instagram message on her #DurrtyThirty, and it included a four-photo slideshow, two of which revealed a tattoo of her longtime partner’s birthday, Jan. 21. She noted in her caption that she and her family are “healthy,” in another possible hint that her relationship with Jackson is on track.

“Being grateful is the KEY, so showing gratitude is always the move!” she wrote. “I am blessed and grateful to see another year. I am grateful my family and I are healthy. I’m bringing in ‘30’ by being me and being better … To all my fellow Virgos keep being bold, gentle and true. … Here’s to finding more balance in self expression from personal and professional life God Bless.”

Her Jan. 21 tattoo was most visible in her third photo, which was a, well, cheeky birthday announcement. It shows her thong-clad backside with the number 30 displayed across her exposed cheeks. Just below her right cheek, on the upper back of her thigh, is where the tattoo appears.

It’s ironic to see Jackson’s birth date showcased where it is, because he previously took issue with Palmer revealing that portion of her body in a sheer dress while watching Usher perform. He first tweeted, “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” in response, and then when people called him out on social media, he wrote, in part, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

Following Jackson’s tweets, People reported that the two were no longer following one another and a source later told the outlet that Jackson had “moved on.” However, he dismissed the reports on X (formerly Twitter). “I haven’t spoken to anyone about anything or gave permission to anyone to speak for me..” he wrote on Aug. 18. “So all these sites & post about me making any type of statement is false..”

Whatever is going on with the two romantically or otherwise, they’ve now made it clear that they at least remain on friendly terms. On top of Palmer intentionally showing off her Jan. 21 tattoo on Aug. 26, they appeared to celebrate her birthday together in footage on social media, and Jackson posted an X tribute to her that called her “a one of a kind being” and wished her “many joys & triumphs!”