Korey & Olivia Have One Obstacle To Overcome In Their Relationship After Love Island

In the final moments of Love Island US’ Season 3 finale, Olivia Kaiser told Korey Gandy that she’d “already won” because she got to leave the villa with him. “I choose you, it’s always been you, and this is just the beginning,” she said while reading her final love letter aloud. Soon afterward, host Arielle Vandenberg revealed that Olivia and Korey had won Love Island for real, along with the $100,000 prize. Korey selected the envelope containing the cash, then made “literally the easiest decision” of his life and split the money with the other half of “Korlivia.”

Though Korey and Olivia both joined the show on day one, they each explored several different connections before eventually realizing they liked each other as more than friends. After returning from Casa Amor, Olivia was briefly torn between Korey and new arrival Andre Luis Brunelli, but ultimately stuck with Korey. Korey also had feelings for Bailey Marshall, but decided to be with Olivia in the end (which worked out for the best, since his BFF Jeremy Hershberg also liked Bailey).

“Honestly, if me and Liv would’ve coupled up on that first day, we wouldn’t be here right now,” Korey explained of their friends-to-couple journey during the finale. “We both learned and grew ourselves individually, and then we came together when we were both ready.”

Coming into the villa, Korey didn’t exactly fit Olivia’s “checklist” of what she thought she needed to be happy. “I was strong and guarding my heart until I met you, the boy I least expected, but all the while you were in plain sight,” she said in her letter. “I can finally, for the first time in forever, say I’m proud to stand next to a man that respects me, protects me, builds my confidence and sees me for all that I am without asking for anything in return.”

Korey, for his part, admitted he’d at times questioned if Olivia’s feelings were sincere, but also recalled Olivia believing he would break her heart when he descended the stairs on their first day in the house. “Little did we know, we would actually fix each other’s heart,” he tearfully told her while reading his own love letter. Korey, who began with a humorous poem, added that he’d become “addicted” to making Olivia feel “like a kid again” — and he hoped he could continue to do so once they left the villa.

Although they both affirmed their desire to stay together after the show, distance is one obstacle they’ll undoubtedly have to sort out. While Alaska native Olivia operates a cosmetology business in Scottsdale, Arizona, Korey works as as a rental car agent more than 2,000 miles away in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

They’ve only just wrapped their time in Hawaii, and neither has posted on Instagram since their win. Only time will tell if Korey and Olivia can make their relationship work in the real world.