Meghan Markle's The Me You Can't See Cameo Adds Important Context To Prince Harry's Doc

In Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s mental health docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, the famous pair frankly discusses their respective journeys with mental health — their own openness catalyzing conversations with others, too, including Lady Gaga and Spurs player DeMar DeRozan. The Apple TV+ series, which premiered May 21, isn’t the first time Harry and Winfrey have talked candidly about mental health, of course. In March, the revered TV host sat down with Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, who spoke about their experience with suicidal thoughts and the impacts of “the institution” and media scrutiny.

When Meghan appeared in the trailer for the docuseries, it naturally led to viewers wondering whether or not the duchess would play a large role on-screen. Now that all episodes of The Me You Can’t See have been released on Apple TV+, it is clear that Meghan’s cameo in the trailer is essentially her only appearance in the show, aside from archival footage and an adorable video with baby Archie. During one of Harry’s video chats with a therapist (a practice he says has “equipped me to take on anything”), Meghan pops in to say “hi” — donning that iconic “Raising the Future” t-shirt.

Meghan’s limited screentime isn’t necessarily a surprise, but the context of Meghan’s short appearance does tie into the series’ overall theme of mental health. In fact, Harry thanked the duchess for encouraging him to go to therapy once they began a relationship with each other. Ultimately, it was a fight in which Harry “reverted back” to his 12-year-old self that prompted Meghan to raise the issue.

“That’s why I’m here now,” he said. “That’s why my wife is here now. Without therapy, and without doing the work, we would not be able to withstand this.”

Harry described his late 20s and early 30s — before meeting Meghan — as a “nightmare time in my life” defined by frequent panic attacks, anxiety, burnout, and self-medicating. “Towards my late 20s, I was starting to ask questions of, should I really be here?” he said. “And that was when I suddenly [realized], I can’t keep hiding from this. Family members have said, ‘just play the game and your life will be easier.’ But I’ve got a hell of a lot of my mum in me.”

During the docuseries, Harry said that he knew his relationship with Meghan wouldn’t last if he “didn’t do the therapy and fix myself,” but he acknowledged that asking for that help wasn’t always easy. “I was ashamed to go to my family,” he said.” Because to be honest with you, like a lot of other people my age could probably relate to, I know that I’m not gonna get from my family what I need.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. You can also reach out to the Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 or the Trevor Lifeline at 1-866-488-7386, or to your local suicide crisis center.