10 Of Lady Gaga's Best Quotes On Mental Health

While over a decade ago Lady Gaga was best known for wearing a meat dress and arriving at the Grammy Awards in a giant egg-shaped contraption, these days she's also lauded for her relentless pursuit of mental health equality. In fact, Lady Gaga's quotes about mental health are so relevant they will inspire you to join her in the effort to break the stigma.

As the pandemic continues to rage on, depression rates have tripled due to unemployment, loss of loved ones, and other stressors, according to a recent JAMA Network study. And now, Gaga is using her partnership with International WELL Building Institute — which is working to promote healthier and safer indoor spaces — as an opportunity to speak out about why normalizing mental health conversations is so important right now.

"We can do hard things. We can be away from each other and we can still thrive. We can be isolated and we can keep going. We can lose our jobs, but we can find new ways to prosper. And if we see somebody suffering, so many of us will ask, 'How can I help you?'" Gaga tells Bustle exclusively. "These are our victories and they should be celebrated. When people look back at this pandemic, I hope that they not only remember the lives we've lost, but they also remember the bravery of so many people. This is what makes human kindness so special."

For anyone living with mental illness, Gaga's efforts provide proof that no one is alone in this fight. If you're not in the know about what a badass mental-health hero she is, here are some of Gaga's most inspiring quotes about mental health.

1 "Please do not discount your mental health during this time. It is so important that you take care of what is in your head and in your heart." Gaga said this when she visited a Red Cross shelter for fellow Woolsey Fire evacuees (she was forced to evacuate her Mailbu, Calif., home) in 2018.

2 "We need to share our stories so that global mental health no longer resides and festers in the darkness." For the first time publicly in 2018, Gaga spoke in depth about the exact nature of her mental health struggles at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation where she accepted an award for kindness.

3 "We can no longer afford to be silenced by stigma or stymied by misguided ideas that portray these conditions as a matter of weakness or moral failing." In an op-ed for The Guardian in 2018, Gaga put forth a call to action to destigmatize mental illness and make mental health a global priority.

4 "We are equal. We both walk our two feet on the same earth. And we’re in this together." In 2016, Gaga visited the Ali Forney Center for homeless LGBTQ youth in New York City, as documented by the TODAY show. She shared her personal experiences, including being a rape survivor and living with PTSD.

5 "I’m here because … I see a lot of people who have secrets that are killing them. We don’t want you to keep your pain inside and let it rot like an old apple on your counter, you know? It’s like, just get rid of all that trash. Let’s get rid of it together." During a 2015 panel discussion for the TimesTalks video series for the documentary The Hunting Ground, Gaga spoke about the importance of sharing trauma and pain with others in order to begin healing.

6 "I believe that the most inexpensive and perhaps the best medicine in the world is words. Kind words … positive words … words that help people who feel ashamed of an invisible illness to overcome their shame and feel free." In 2016, Gaga penned an open letter to fans on the Born This Way Foundation, which she founded with her mom to empower youth and inspire bravery. Leading by example, she disclosed that she lives with a mental illness and that she takes medication, two difficult things for people with mental illnesses to disclose to others.

7 "There is a lot of shame attached to mental illness ... this is a part of me and that's OK." In a 2017 conversation about mental health awareness with Prince William, Gaga revealed how polarizing it is to feel lucky to have achieved her dreams while simultaneously experiencing so much depression and anxiety that she had difficulty getting out of bed.

8 "Depression doesn't take away your talents — it just makes them harder to find. But I always find it. I learned that my sadness never destroyed what was great about me. You just have to go back to that greatness, find that one little light that's left." In a 2014 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Gaga reminded readers that when you're in a tunnel, there is light on both sides, even if you can't see it.

9 "I’ve suffered through depression and anxiety my entire life, I still suffer with it every single day. I just want these kids to know that that depth that they feel as human beings is normal." In a 2015 story in Billboard, Gaga destigmatizes depression and anxiety by making it clear that it can happen to anyone, and there is no shame in having a mental illness.