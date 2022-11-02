It’s hard to believe we’re already approaching the end of Love Is Blind Season 3 — but the penultimate batch of episodes is finally here, and the first couple has arrived at the altar. Despite concerns about their respective lifestyles and plans for the future, Raven Ross and SK Alagbada seemed ready to commit at their wedding. “I really feel like I have found my man,” Raven said during Episode 10. “I’m literally just, like, ready to say yes. I believe love is blind.”

SK did express some doubts to his mom, though. “Before getting to this point, I wasn’t really scared,” he said. “I’m like, OK, I got this. I can do this. But right now I’m scared, mom.”

Though she tried to reassure her son, SK ultimately did not say “I do” at the altar. “We have a very unique and complex set of circumstances,” he said at the wedding. “I feel like today is not the best time for us to do this.” The pair quickly hugged, seemingly signaling they were parting on good terms. So are Raven and SK together today, or is Raven still single after Love Is Blind?

“We’re in, like, Experiment 2.0,” Raven tells Bustle. “It’s day by day. We’re in a great place, and we have so much more of our story to tell and more of our story to come, so we’re excited about sharing that with you guys.” SK also says they’ve been in touch.

Despite not getting married, Raven recently wrote on Instagram that meeting SK’s mom was “one of [her] favorite experiences of the entire experiment,” describing her as “the kindest, most loving woman.”

As for what Raven’s been doing beyond Love Is Blind, which filmed last summer? She’s been building her YouTube channel, where she offers regular pilates classes, and continuing to work in-studio with clients.

She also took a moment to clear up her awkwardly timed jumping jacks moment in the pods with Bartise Bowden. While she says it’s in her personality to enjoy some impromptu exercise, she acknowledges that she inadvertently “picked a horrible, horrible timing.”

“I felt so embarrassed, and I’m really, really, really sorry,” she adds. “But it really goes hand in hand with my mental health. You don’t get to see how long we’re in the pods. We’re in there all day ... so it really was a way for me to kind of reconnect with myself.”

Though you may have spotted Raven in an ad for Nue Vodka recently, she confirms she has no plans to pursue acting on a professional level. “That was a volunteer thing for a friend,” she says. “I have no idea how that even ended up on the internet ... clearly, I would be the worst actress ever. I cannot control my own facial expressions.”