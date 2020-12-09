Tayshia *Might* Have Confirmed Which Bachelorette Contestant Is The Frontrunner

Clare and Dale may not be the only success story on this season of The Bachelorette. While talking about her contestants during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Bachelorette Tayshia seemingly confirmed that Zac C. is a frontrunner when she declared him to be "future husband material." After telling DeGeneres that she considers Blake Moynes, Brendan, Zac, and Ben to be the "best kissers" of the group, the reality star only named one contestant when she was asked who would make the best husband.

When it came time to name the man who was "future husband material" in their game of Bachelorette superlatives, Tayshia played coy at first. "I feel like all of them [are]," she said. But quickly, she amended her response. "Probably Zac," she admitted. Though she didn't confirm whether or not the drug misuse specialist gets her final rose at the end of the season, DeGeneres pointed out that the Bachelorette answered the question rather decisively. "I'm saying that you had multiple answers for the best kisser. You only had one answer for future husband material," the host pointed out.

At another point in the show, DeGeneres noted that Tayshia told Zac she was falling in love with him during the Dec. 8 episode, which lines up with the fan theory that he makes it to the Final 4. "You know, I did do something that usually you're not supposed to kind of do — just because we don't want to say it to so many people," Tayshia explained. "But at the same time, I'm there to, like, find my person. So if it's what I'm feeling, then I felt like, 'Why not say it?'"

While Tayshia has remained tight-lipped about who she ends up in the end, the Bachelorette did tell Entertainment Tonight in November that she "fell in love" during her time on the show. "I didn't know it was possible to fall in love with multiple people," she said, revealing that she told several men that she loved them while filming. "But when you just really lean into the journey and really be vulnerable, you never know what can happen. And it happened to me."

During that interview, she highlighted her connection with Zac in particular, noting that their "story unfolds" over the course of the entire season. "He is different," Tayshia said of the rumored frontrunner. "He is someone that has depth to him, was willing to go to those places." She echoed that on the show, telling cameras during the Nov. 11 episode that Zac "has a really good view on life. There's a lot to Zac, and I think that's cool."

Tayshia also sparked speculation that she is engaged recently when she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her Instagram Story while promoting a new episode of her Click Bait podcast. Though she refused to confirm whether or not it was an engagement ring during her interview with DeGeneres — Tayshia simply told the talk show host that she "wear[s] diamonds all the time" — she did say that she does get some kind of happy ending. "I'm a happy girl," Tayshia said, adding that she is "really blessed."

That news is bound to be comforting for fans of the franchise, as blogger Reality Steve hinted in September that Tayshia may not be engaged when all is said and done. "I do not think we had a normal ending with Tayshia's season," he wrote at the time. "That doesn't necessarily mean she didn't pick someone, or that she did and changed her mind. It just means that I don't think we're gonna get a traditional ending of, she was down to two men, chose one over the other, and they're a happy couple right now."