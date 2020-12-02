Tayshia Adams Was Just Spotted With A Ring On *That* Finger

After each new episode of The Bachelorette, fans of the show are left with one question: What is Tayshia Adams' current relationship status? And after sharing some new photos and videos on her Instagram Story yesterday, Dec. 1, the reality show's lead may have accidentally let it slip.

In a brief clip that showed Tayshia preparing an iced coffee, her followers got their first glimpse at a ring on that finger (you know the one). "Random fact about me," she captioned the video, "when WFH I like to drink my morning coffee in a plastic wine glass LOL." Unfortunately, the clip moved too fast for fans to tell whether or not it was an engagement ring. In a photo she shared soon after, though, her followers were able to get slightly a closer look.

While recording an episode of her podcast, Click Bait With Bachelor Nation, Tayshia posted a selfie of her holding up her coffee-filled wine glass — and yes, the ring made it into the picture. Moreover, it appears that it could be a diamond ring, possibly confirming that this season may end on a high note for the current lead, who replaced Clare Crawley as the Bachelorette at the end of the fourth episode.

Instagram/Tayshia Adams

In recent interviews, Tayshia hasn't provided many clues about how her journey ends. Last month, however, she made it clear to Entertainment Tonight that she did find love on the show. "I didn't know it was possible to fall in love with multiple people," she told the outlet. "But when you just really lean into the journey and really be vulnerable, you never know what can happen. And it happened to me."

In September, the reality star also seemed to be in good spirits while celebrating her 30th birthday. "I am 30, I am definitely flirty, and I'm fkn THRIVING!!!" she captioned an Instagram post. Of course, this could have meant that she is single and totally fine with it... or it could have meant that she's happily engaged to one of the mature and impressive contestants currently vying for her affection.

While longtime fans of the series are hoping that Tayshia has found the love of her life, franchise expert Reality Steve seemed less than convinced in a blog post he shared back in September. "I do not think we had a normal ending with Tayshia’s season," he wrote. "That doesn't necessarily mean she didn't pick someone, or that she did and changed her mind. It just means that I don't think we’re gonna get a traditional ending of, she was down to two men, chose one over the other, and they're a happy couple right now."