While planning a one-on-one date in the Bahamas involving ATVs, Bachelor Zach Shallcross needed someone who was up for adventure and doing “something a little wild.” He had the “perfect” woman in mind: Brooklyn Willie, who has experience as a rodeo racer. “She really is a sweet girl, but I can tell she’s still holding back a little bit,” Zach explained in a clip from the Feb. 13 episode. “But the strength of our connection is growing more and more every time I see her.” As adventure turns to romance, Bachelor Nation is already speculating if Zach and Brooklyn are together after filming ended.

Even before the Bahamas episode aired, fans already knew that Brooklyn was certain to get a rose, since she’s one of the 11 women shown in London. Beyond that, neither she nor Zach have offered many clues about their current relationship status. After filming wrapped in November 2022, that Oklahoma State alum has only posted on her Instagram grid three times, and two of those posts were promos for the ABC reality series. “Glad I could rope Zach into another week together,” she joked on Jan. 31.

Before meeting Zach for the first time on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose special in September 2022, Brooklyn already had high hopes. “[Not] only is he incredibly good-looking, he is such a sweet, honest guy,” the 25-year-old oral surgery lab designer told BachelorNation.com. At least so far, he hasn’t disappointed her there either.

Spoilers ahead! However, spoilers suggest that things might take a turn. Following the exit of Christina Mandrell during Week 3, Brooklyn will apparently emerge as the new “villain” in the back half of Zach’s season. “Just heard she was a pot stirrer and was in the middle of a lot of drama,” Bachelor blogger Reality Steve reported, adding that he’d “been told” that Brooklyn “just liked to instigate things that seemingly would keep her on TV.” Though fans will have to stay tuned for more specifics, Reality Steve’s sources claimed that Zach eliminates Brooklyn during a one-on-one date in Budapest, Hungary, which will air in Episode 7.

Even if Brooklyn and Zach didn’t end up together, the Season 27 lead already hinted that he’s “very happy” now and did find love on The Bachelor. “How everything went, sure, it was an absolute whirlwind with ups and downs, and it will have its drama, that’s for sure. That’s natural. It’s The Bachelor, that happens,” the tech executive told Glamour of a potential finale engagement. “But with how everything goes, I can tell you that I certainly did find love; I can’t say what that form is or what it looks like, but it is there and I’m very happy.”

Only time will tell if the same is true for Brooklyn.