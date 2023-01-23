The Bachelor Season 27 is finally here, and so is the new lineup of women vying for Zach Shallcross’ heart. During Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s Bachelorette finale, Zach already met several of the women back in September — and one of them was Brooklyn Willie. Of course, Zach (and viewers) only had a few moments to get to know Brooklyn back then. So now that the season is actually here, just who is Brooklyn? Here’s everything to know about her job, Instagram, and surprising Bachelor connection.

Brooklyn’s Job

Brooklyn definitely has one of the most unique jobs among Zach’s Bachelor contestants. She’s a rodeo racer, and her Instagram features several action shots at local events. However, it’s not Brooklyn’s full-time job (yet). According to her Bachelor bio, “Brooklyn works as a lab designer for an oral surgery practice where she custom designs teeth for life-changing dental procedures.”

Brooklyn’s Instagram

In addition to hosting a collection of rodeo snaps, Brooklyn’s Instagram features plenty of photos with friends — including several bachelorette parties, proving that Brooklyn’s not the only one of her friends ready to get married. As her Bachelor bio puts it, “Brooklyn hasn’t had the easiest path when it comes to her relationship history, so she’s ready for a fresh start with the Bachelor.”

Family members appear in many of Brooklyn’s posts — especially her sister, Raylee, with whom she seems to be especially close. But the most interesting detail from Brooklyn’s Instagram? The fact that she may have accidentally manifested her time on The Bachelor years ago.

In a 2019 post, Brooklyn and her friends could be seen posing together in evening gowns, with paper face masks that look super similar to former host Chris Harrison. “Sneak peek of next season of The Bachelor and our first rose ceremony 😉🌹,” Brooklyn captioned the photos.

The event may have been a Bachelor finale viewing party because the photos were posted on March 13, 2019 — one day after Colton Underwood’s dramatic season finale.

Brooklyn’s Bachelor Spoilers

Speaking of drama, what happens to Brooklyn on The Bachelor? As usual, there are reports about much of the season available so far, so only keep reading if you don’t mind hearing them. Spoilers ahead!

According to Reality Steve, Brooklyn makes it pretty far into the season. However, she’s reportedly sent home on a one-on-one date before hometowns — and, Reality Steve adds, she seems to find herself “in the middle of a lot of drama” before that happens.