Arriving at the iconic Bachelor mansion as ABC’s newest lead was a “surreal” experience for Zach Shallcross. Sure, the 26-year-old tech executive had already been there to kick off Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette not so long ago, but stepping into the spotlight at the franchise’s most recognized filming location made the dreamlike experience a reality. “I don’t know when it really will [sink in],” Zach explained to Entertainment Tonight shortly before 30 eligible women arrived via limo (or party bus) to vie for his heart. “It still feels so surreal and just kind of like a dream, but I’m just, like, excited for it, just want to start it already. It’s the anticipation... I’m pinching myself every day.”

But that was only the beginning of Zach’s Bachelor journey, which will see him and several of his contestants traveling far beyond Bachelor Mansion in Agoura Hills, California — which is currently available to rent on Airbnb for just over $23,000 per night. Of course, the Season 27 lead’s main focus was to find a wife, but Bachelor alum Sean Lowe, who made an appearance in the premiere, wanted to make sure his successor knew that there are still some other (right) reasons to approach the role.

“I know we’re filming a TV show and the goal is to find love, but I also wanted to tell him that it’s okay if that doesn’t happen,” Lowe explained on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. “I wanted Zach to know to not make this harder than it needs to be. If you can just relax and have fun with it, it’s an amazing opportunity to travel the world and do things you would never do otherwise. It’s so much fun, so just enjoy every moment of it.”

Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

And travel the world, he did, jetting off on an international tour of love. Here are all the locations you can expect to see him and the women visit on The Bachelor this season.

The Bahamas

On Oct. 11, Reality Steve tweeted a video of Zach walking on the beach in the Bahamas “doing one of those “walk on the sand looking pensive” shots,” ahead of what he reported to be the season’s fourth rose ceremony, likely making the island the group’s first stop after departing Bachelor Mansion.

London

ABC/screenshot

One of the easiest locations to identify in the Season 27 trailer is the United Kingdom, since eleven of the women are shown standing on London’s Tower Bridge waving and shouting Zach’s name. Per Reality Steve, the season’s fifth rose ceremony takes place here, and something that happens that “kinda changes the landscape of the show.”

Estonia

ABC/screenshot

Life & Style shared photos from Zach’s one-on-one date with Charity Lawson in Tallinn, Estonia, on Oct. 22, showing them sharing some romantic PDAs while they went sightseeing and took a carriage ride around the capital city. This is where Zach reportedly hands out his sixth round of roses to his remaining women.

Hungary

ABC/screenshot

The Bachelor trailer also offered sweeping views of Budapest, Hungary, where Zach can be seen on a date with Kaitlyn “Kaity” Biggar. Ahead of the seventh rose ceremony, the duo reportedly visited Fisherman’s Bastion, a 19th-century lookout tower that claims to offer the city’s best panoramic views.

Thailand

ABC/screenshot

According to Reality Steve, Zach’s overnights with his final three women happen in Krabi, Thailand, a location that ABC already teased will include horseback riding on the beach.

Zach’s Hometown Dates

Spoilers ahead! Prior to traveling to Thailand, Zach also reportedly went on four hometown dates to Vermont (with Gabi Elnicki), New York City (with Ariel Frenkel), Columbus, Georgia (with Charity), and Austin, Texas (with Kaity).