As soon as Love Is Blind Season 4’s Zack Goytowski broke up with Bliss Poureetezadi in the pods, he knew he “f*cked up... and it was too late” to right his wrong. At least that’s what he told her when they met face-to-face for the first time in a Seattle restaurant, after his engagement to Irina Solomonova ended. “I made the wrong choice. You know I did, and I do, too,” the criminal defense attorney admitted to Bliss. “You were the girl I was looking for.”

Bliss remained skeptical and said she would have to consider whether she wanted to see Zach again. Before long, they were cooking dinner together in his apartment, both agreeing that they had an undeniable connection. “I’m hesitant coming into the situation because he literally just broke my heart, and I definitely have my guard up,” the senior program manager told producers. “But there’s just this vibe between us and this chemistry, and it’s bringing all the feels back.”

Just two weeks out from the Love Is Blind wedding days, Zack proposed to Bliss on a boat, and she accepted. The pair moved in together, but Bliss was still grappling with feeling like she was Zack’s second choice. He was able to calm that concern, and they made their debut as a couple at castmate Chelsea Griffin’s birthday party. Though viewers will have to wait to find out if Zack and Bliss are still together now, Netflix’s preview for the next batch of episodes teased that they’ll make it to their wedding day to reveal their decisions.

They’ll have some more obstacles to overcome in the meantime, though. When Zack meets Bliss’ family, her father doesn’t seem to be on board with their relationship. “I don’t want to be in a marriage where your parents hate me,” Zack told a group of guy friends in another preview clip, cryptically adding, “You know, Romeo and Juliet didn’t work for a reason.”

Still, Bliss has hinted that she and Zack are at least still on good terms today. “Even though Zack and I had ended things in the pods, I still believe he’s such a good person and seeing [his and Irina’s breakup] just was really heartbreaking and it made me feel really bad for him,” she recently told Entertainment Weekly. “No matter what, people don’t deserve to be treated so poorly. . . . That wasn't easy for me to see him being treated that way.”

She continued singing his praises later in the interview. “I really, really respect him as a person, and he is such a brilliant person and he also is extremely forgiving and full of grace, even more to the point where I am on some levels,” Bliss added. “I think through our pod experience, I even learned that from him. I would not have continued on going through with this process that became very challenging at the end if I didn't respect his [judgement] of character and if I didn't respect him as a person. I think you hear me say prior to our breakup, right before we end things, that I apologized and that I reiterated that I did respect him as a person.”

On Instagram, neither she nor Zack has offered many more clues about their current relationship status. Though she missed the opportunity to travel to Mexico with the Love Is Blind cast, Bliss vacationed in Cabo San Lucas in February 2023, per her Instagram. Fans will have to wait and see if Zack was helping her make up for the trip she missed on the show.